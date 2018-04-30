Get the Better newsletter.

You’d think we’d be dieting pros by now. There are countless experts telling you they know the secret to getting slim by eating this or avoiding that. And then there’s the old “calories in versus calories out” equation that seems so simple at the surface, but is much harder when put in practice. And with 45 million Americans dieting each year and most people failing at those diets, there much be so much more going on underneath the calls to snack on kale chips and forget the calls of Little Debbie.

At the heart of the matter is a little thing called “set point weight,” says Stephan Guyenet, PhD, author of The Hungry Brain. “Body weight is regulated by the brain. If you don’t know that, you’re going to be surprised when your brain and body start fighting back against weight loss,” he says.

This is at the heart of why diets don’t work, says Sandra Aamodt, PhD, (appropriately) the author of Why Diets Make Us Fat. “Whenever your weight changes too much, your brain will intervene to push it back to what it thinks is the correct weight for you. And you might not prefer the same weight your brain prefers. Many of us don’t,” she says.

Guyenet likens the entire process to a thermostat. In your house, this device measures the temperature in your home and helps regulate it so that it stays stable. When the temperature goes up, the heat goes down (or the ac turns on), and vice versa. In your brain, your thermostat is in the hypothalamus. “Your hypothalamus will activate physiologic and behavioral responses to maintain your body temperature. For instance, if you’re cold, you may shiver or put on a sweater,” Guyenet explains.

It's Not Just Body Weight, It's Body Fat, Too

A similar thing happens in your brain when it comes to how much body fat you’re carrying. “Your brain measures the level of body fat using leptin, a hormone that’s secreted in your bloodstream in proportion to the amount of fat you carry,” says Guyenet. Higher levels of leptin in your bloodstream mean more fat on your body. You may have heard of leptin before, called one of the “hunger” hormones, along with ghrelin. In terms of leptin, it decreases your hunger.

But here’s where things get tricky. Everyone has a certain level of body fat that their bodies are happiest at. “Your brain will defend this amount just like it defends your body temperature,” explains Guyenet. As you lose weight, the amount of leptin in your bloodstream drops — and that’s where the trouble starts. It sends a signal to your brain to help you fight to bring that fat back. Of course, that’s the exact opposite effect that you’re going for. But it’s hard to beat out biology.

Guyenet calls this a classic starvation response. Your brain responds by upping hunger, making those doughnuts in the break room that’ve been sitting out for four hours look actually yummy, and ensures cravings are impossible to ignore. Physiologically, your metabolic rate slows so you can conserve energy and send it right back into building up fat stores, he says. As a 2011 study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows, these “compensatory mechanisms” driving weight regain last for at least one year, a long time to spend battling your body.