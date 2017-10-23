“I’ve not always been very good at this, because I feel very guilty when I’m not being productive, but when I’ve been at my recovery best, it was when I came to terms with the fact that healing is its own productivity — that I was ‘doing’ something by resting or keeping myself entertained,” Shirley says.

I started to embrace the power of rest, and before long was actually having a pretty great time reading and binge-watching shows and films I’d been meaning to check out. (I am still working my way through Game of Thrones, though.) I accepted that it was okay to let my body heal, and that gaining something from a book or show, even if it was just a few minutes of laughter, was something worth feeling good about.

2. FOCUS ON WHAT YOU CAN CONTROL

No matter the nature or expected duration of your injury, there are still things you can do that can help you feel productive, active and keep you mostly in a positive headspace.

“Even though you may not be able to exercise or even move very much depending on your injury, you can control what you eat, what you drink and your attitude toward your health,” says Laura Arndt, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and personal trainer. “If you focus on fueling your body with the right foots, your blood sugar and mood will stay more even-keeled and you’ll feel a lot better emotionally and physically.”

One thing I was worried about during my injuries was gaining back weight I had lost when I had started to exercise — an improvement in health that in and of itself had helped improve my mood and self-confidence. Since I couldn’t burn as many calories through movement as I had become accustomed to, I made sure to eat healthier and drink less while still getting the vitamins and nutrients I needed to heal a fractured bone.

Eventually, I stopped feeling sorry for myself about not being able to run or glide on the elliptical, and looked for other ways I could stay in some modicum of shape until I was back in fighting form. So I bought a Shake Weight (seriously) and found a workout video made specifically for people in a walking boot from fitness expert Caroline Jordan, who just so happened to make the video when she was recovering from the same broken bone as I was.

3. MEDITATE

I’d known for quite some time that meditation can be very beneficial for mental health and healing, but it wasn’t until I hit a low point during my bed rest that I finally got into it. I assumed that if I were supposed to sit still and concentrate on my breath, my thoughts would become more amplified than they already were, which would yield the opposite of the effect I was looking for.

Meditation definitely takes practice, but if you’re down and out with an injury, you probably have plenty of time to practice. It has helped me a lot. I do it now every single morning, mostly without fail, and if for some reason I skip it I notice that I feel off-center and more anxious than I do when I practice in the morning before heading to work.