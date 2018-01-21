What's stopping American workers from being more active?

Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Americans are facing a health epidemic rooted in lifestyle and behavioral choices, rather than the spread of infectious disease. More than two-thirds of American adults are considered to be overweight and obese, a byproduct of our overabundance and overindulgence of food as well as our sedentary lifestyle. While obesity is important and pressing problem, and a precursor to serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease, sedentary lifestyle is also dangerous. In fact, studies show that sedentary lifestyles — those linked to chronic periods of sitting for work and little extra exercise — are precursors to illness and death as well.

Being sedentary is the root of many of these problems. But why is that the case? Why aren’t American workers more active?

Why We're Just Not Moving Enough

There’s no simple answer to this question, since each individual will have different motivations for being sedentary, but there are some common motivations that often work together to inspire less activity: