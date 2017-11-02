Plus, there’s the practical aspect that eventually someone will need to deal with all your stuff, whether that’s you while you’re still able to — or your loved ones after you’re gone, adds David J. Ekerdt, PhD, Professor of Sociology and Gerontology in the Sociology, Life Span Institute at University of Kansas. Many people once they reach a certain age know that eventually even before they face death, they may end up having to deal with some disability that forces them to downsize or move out of their homes.

“The argument for doing [something like death cleaning] is that it makes you more nimble for these changes,” Ekerdt says.

And research from Ekerdt and his colleagues shows you’re better off cleaning and paring down sooner rather than later, as people are less and less likely to do it the older they get. “I don’t think that’s surprising because it’s so laborious to do these things. It’s physical work. It’s cognitive work. It’s emotional work,” he explains.

Still, Döstädning May Not Be for Everyone

For some people, de-cluttering and feeling the urge to clean out is part of their personality, explains Russell Belk, PhD, Distinguished Research Professor in the Schulich School of Business at York University. “There are people that have more organized lives because they want to feel in control,” he says. “And [habits] like immediately washing the dishes after dinner are ones that give them that sense of power and control.”

Other people just don’t see the mess or view it as a problem, says Belk, who researches the meaning of possessions, collecting and materialism.

Recognizing those different personality types begs the question, is the barrage of organization trends simply celebrating one personality type and holding it up as the most virtuous way to live? “It’s an open question in my mind,” says Ekerdt.

And it’s worth acknowledging that there are a number of other ways to be happy, deal with stress and talk about death that don’t involve divesting the majority of your possessions. Currently, however, minimalism continues to be the flavor of the day.

“For a long time, there’s been a strong anti-materialism bias in our culture,” Ekerdt says. Traditionally that bias has been driven by religious values — and more recently by the environmental movement calling us to live with a “lighter footprint” on the planet, he says.

And how well we meet this societal norm is an evaluation of our values, Felk adds. The home that’s too cluttered is viewed like an unhealthy body, he explains. Being able to keep a tidy home essentially says something about how ordered, disciplined and well your home is, he says. “You could look at [this type of cleaning] as being a dietetic regimen for the home.”

But, in reality the models of the homes we see in ads and consumer magazines with a perfectionist, minimalist aesthetic can be almost unlivable, he notes. “We may aspire to that, but it’s really hard to do in practice because daily life messes it up.”

That’s not to say people with personalities that aren’t bothered by clutter wouldn’t reap the same benefits of organizing as people who are innately more motivated to do it. But, you don’t need to beat yourself up for not trying it — and give yourself flexibility if you do, adds Morin.

“While one person may not be able to maintain a plan if they feel the rules are too rigid, someone else may need strict rules to abide by in order to stick with the program,” she says.

If you’re looking to try this type of organizing and cleaning exercise, it’s important to look at what your overall goals are and then decide which steps you want to take, she suggests.

“Pushing yourself a little harder than you’re comfortable with in [terms of] getting rid of items — perhaps parting with a few more possessions than you think you can — will help most people see they can live with less,” she says. “While you might think the way you are living now is best for you, you won’t know for sure unless you try something different.”

