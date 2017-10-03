Here's How You Can Donate Blood for Las Vegas

You can view the full list of United Blood Services locations online, as well as schedule an appointment through the website. You can also make an appointment to give blood and platelets through the American Red Cross by through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or making an appointment online of over the phone (1-800-RED CROSS).

"The American Red Cross is always a great place to donate and they have systems in place to transport to other locations as needed," says Dr. Casey O'Connell, an associate professor of clinical medicine and clinical hematologist at USC's Keck School of Medicine, indicating that even if you're in another state, your blood could be shipped to Vegas.

Red Blood Expires and Donations Are Needed Year-Round

Blood donations do expire, so it's critical that people continue to donate through the coming weeks.

"In appropriate storage conditions, red blood cells typically last up to several weeks," says Dr. O'Connell, adding that the procedures for blood platelet donations is different and that platelets don’t last nearly as long as red blood cells.

"Platelets must be stored at room temperature and only live for approximately seven days," says O'Connell.

Keep in mind that after you donate blood, you should wait "about three months" to donate again, O'Connell says.

But it's something all of should be doing on a regular basis, as the demand for blood donations is year-round.

“The need for blood is constant," says Jodi Sheedy, communications director at American Red Cross. "In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease all count on blood and platelet donations to battle illness and injury. That’s why we stress that we need volunteer blood donors each and every day to help save lives – not only during times of emergency.”