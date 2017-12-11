Winter is coming, and unfortunately, we're not talking about "Game of Thrones." We're talking about shorter days, less sunlight and the associated risks of developing a vitamin D deficiency.

Dubbed "the sunshine vitamin," vitamin D sounds sort of adorable. Like maybe it gives you cute freckles or a boost of cheer; but it's actually a pretty intense nutrient that aids with the absorption of calcium and support of the musculoskeletal system. Some studies indicate that vitamin D can also help with the immune system, mood regulation, blood pressure, and even fending off diabetes and certain cancers.

But before you jump on Amazon to order a bottle of vitamin D supplements, let's consider the facts, starting with the great big ball of light in the sky: the sun.

A Little Bit Of Sun Can Go A Long Way

“Vitamin D is produced in the body when UV light from the sun hits the skin and triggers vitamin D synthesis," says Dr. Stefani Kappel, a dermatologist.

Dr. Zhaoping Li, MD, PhD, director, center for human nutrition and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA notes that if you're wear sunblock, you're also shielding yourself from vitamin D.

"Sunscreen blocks out UV rays, so your cells are not activated to vitamin D," says Li.

And sunscreen is highly recommended, even in the winter, and not just because the prospect of skin cancer is worse than that of a vitamin D deficiency, but also because the amount of UV rays you need to promote vitamin D is fairly small. In other words, a little bit of sunshine can go a long way.

“We get enough UV light entering the skin on a daily basis just walking around outside for five minutes a day," says Kappel, adding that while most of us are pretty good about wearing sunscreen on our face, "the rest of our body is often without sunscreen and [thus] getting stimulation of vitamin D synthesis."