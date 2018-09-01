Get the Better newsletter.

You’ve been cooped up watching reruns of “Friends” on the treadmill all winter. So when the temperature pushes 60, you grab your sneakers and jump at the opportunity to get some fresh air while you pound the pavement.

Most of us don’t even think twice about changing up the location of our runs. After all, running is running right?

Not quite, says Michael Conlon, physical therapist, running coach and owner of Finish Line Physical Therapy in New York City. While it’s great to get outdoors, being aware of the subtle differences between running on a treadmill and jogging outside is essential in easing your body through the transition and reducing your risk of injury.

“More experienced runners will probably say it’s harder to stay on a treadmill and do a 10-12 mile run because it’s so boring,” says Conlon. “But taking that out of account, to run outside after being indoors is harder; you have so many other factors: wind, weather, terrain. It’s definitely more difficult and something you’ll have to get used to.”

Here are the key things to be aware of before making the switch.

A Better way to run outdoors

Use the change of seasons as a cue to invest in new sneakers. Exactly how often this needs to be done varies, depending on how much running you do, your body size and the shoe type, says Conlon. “The lighter the shoe, the less durable it typically is. On average, we should get new sneakers every 2-3 months or 200-300 miles, maybe a little more with some heavier, more durable shoes.” Which means if you’ve been running on a treadmill all winter, the change in season might be a great time to invest in a new pair. “You’ll start not only notice the physical wear of the shoe, but feel it,” says Conlon. “It’s almost like riding a bike with a little less air in the tire, you’ll feel a little bit of that resistance, you’ll feel every nook and cranny in the road, like pebbles or debris, you’ll feel your calves working a little harder and that there’s less shock absorption.”

Don’t forget to warm up. It can be easier in a gym setting to remember to warm up, but “make sure you properly warm up the body; include some type of myofascial release/foam rolling, as well as global, three-dimensional functional stretches, not just a static stretch routine,” says Conlon. He also recommends implementing running drills unto the warm-up, which can help you work on your form and posture prior to your workout.

Choose the right terrain. Should you head to the park? Run the track at the local high school? Or simply run around the neighborhood? “In general, most people say the softer surfaces like a dirt trail are easier on the body; they allow the soft tissue structure to absorb more, so there’s less impact on the joints and the bones,” says Conlon. “Concrete is the hardest, asphalt has a little more give and dirt trails are softest.” He also adds that as we age, we may prefer the trails to the concrete sidewalk. “An older person doesn’t have the same elasticity as when they’re younger in terms of the soft tissue structure, so they might like a softer surface,” says Conlon.