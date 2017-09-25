Why Our Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs

We’re carrying more baggage around than ever before — and by baggage we don’t mean the emotional weight of traumas past and present. We literally mean baggage: kids are lugging around hefty textbooks, bulging folders and their lunch, dumping more weight into their backpacks (and onto their backs) than ever before. Adults are no better; we’re overstuffing our purses or workbags full of essentials and just-in-case items that leave us lopsided.

It’s no wonder so many of us suffer from back pain. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, as many as 75-85 percent of Americans will experience back pain at some point in their lives. According to 2012 report about Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 20 percent of American adults suffered from lower back pain, more than 14 percent suffered from neck pain and almost 10 percent struggled with sciatica. Considering the U.S. population that year clocked in at over 310 million, that’s a lot of hurting.

What’s more, according to a 2016 NPR – Truven Health Analytics Poll, more than half of the people surveyed said they suffered from lower back in the past year. Though more than half of those who suffered said they treated their pain without going to the doctor (most back pain resolves on its own), the most commonly recommended treatment offered by doctors was prescription painkillers — often opioids — by a staggering 40 percent.

Considering, over 1000 people are admitted to emergency departments for abusing prescription opioids per day according to the CDC, opioid deaths are at a staggering high. All this said, it might behoove us to try and do anything and everything we can to prevent chronic neck and back pain in the first place — starting with what we choose to tote around.

Heavy Bags Hurt Kids

Aside from scoliosis, spine health wasn’t traditionally considered a serious health matter for kids, yet weighty backpacks are fast becoming a legitimate matter of concern. A 2014 study, published in Spine, used MRIs to analyze how heavy backpacks affected the lower backs of kids feeling lower back pain and those who didn’t. As it turns out, the kids with previous pain and heavy backpack loads suffered from disc compression in their lower backs, which can lead to painful problems down the road. Another study scanned the backs of children aged 11-to-13 carrying backpacks that accounted for approximately 10, 20, and 30 percent of their body weight. Not only did the kids with heavier backpacks experience disc compression, they noticed some lumbar asymmetry, or lower back curvature. Yet another study, conducted in Poland, confirmed heavy backpacks can alter the shape of a young person’s spine. A fourth study, referenced in Science Daily, found that heavy loads carried on the back in formative years have the potential to damage the soft tissues of the shoulder, causing microstructural damage to the nerves. At best, this leads to what they call “simple irritation.” At worst, it damages the nerves, ultimately “inhibiting movement of the hand and dexterity of the fingers.”