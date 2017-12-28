Get the Better newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or the worst depending, in part, on whether you’re a fan of Christmas songs. I’ve been keeping my earbuds in when I go to the supermarket to avoid the wave of holiday cheer that is surely blaring from the omnipresent speakers. I’m hardly alone in my vulnerability to these thunderous tunes where snowmen talk and reindeer fly.

Psychologists have found that playing Christmas music too early in the year can wreak havoc on one’s mental health (particularly if they’re constantly exposed to it, as those in certain retail environments may be). And there’s extensive neuropsychological reasoning as to why these carols have such a profound effect on us.

What Happens When We Hear Christmas Music

“Our response to Christmas songs depends on the association,” says Dr. Rhonda Freeman, a clinical neuropsychologist. “Many of us associate this music with childhood and a happy time of presents and traditions and all the specialness that happens around that time of year. When the brain makes these associations with something very positive and pleasurable, the rewards system is being activated [which triggers] a number of chemicals including dopamine.”

There are two sides to the coin, though. Just as our brain can fire up joy in light of a positive association, it can also spark a flood of sadness and anxiety upon a bad one.

“Some people had abusive childhoods, or they experienced a loss of some kind or a person someone passed away,” says Freeman, adding that music in general impacts the amygdala, which unlocks our emotions and reactions to stressors. “The reward system can also be associated with pain. For that population, Christmas songs can be very painful to hear.”

Freeman’s point about childhood is key. Certainly, we may become sad if we dealt with a difficult time while hearing Christmas music as an adult, but it’s probably more intense for us if we experienced that hardship as kids hearing the music. Why? “Because our prefrontal cortex is less developed when we are children, so we are more emotional beings when we are little. That becomes a part of our memory.”

Certainly this is the case for me. My twin brother died when we were nine years old, exactly one week before Christmas day. But Christmases up until then were always hysterically happy times. This is probably why I feel like I need to protect myself against Christmas music because it could go either way: my brain could take me to one of the buoyant Christmases, or to that very terrible one and the lonely ones that followed. This also explains why, as Freeman points out, it’s important that the listener has control over how and when they hear Christmas music.