Sugar, Sugar, Sugar!

It’s rather moving to consider just how emotionally rousing the act of drinking a beverage can be, but before we cry into our lattes over the beauty of it all, let’s also remember that PSLs are loaded with sugar. We may be waltzing down memory lane, but we’re also getting a serious sugar rush.

“Unfortunately, the beverage contains a dangerous amount of sugar — up to 50 grams,” says Dr. Taz Bhatia, a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert and the author of Super Woman RX. “The American Heart Association recommends no more than 37 grams of sugar a day for men, and 25 for women. This one drink is double the amount of sugar women should intake in one day.”

Dr. Taz adds that increased sugar in your diet can lead to elevated blood sugar, elevated triglycerides and high blood pressure.

It’s really important to keep your PSL habit in check, but if you are going to splurge, Leah Groppo, a clinical dietician at Stanford Health Care suggests that you opt for a tall (the smallest at Starbucks); though it still has more than the recommended sugar amount, it’s a bit less outrageous.

“Also ask for fewer pumps of the syrup if you can,” says Groppo. “And don’t be tempted by the baked goods laid out in the beautiful glass cabinetry. If you need to eat something with it, pick something with protein like a string cheese.”

And when you indulge, be sure to limit added sugars for the rest of the day, since you've likely capped out your daily quota. Groppo also suggests you make it “an active day,” so that you put the sugar to use, and that you up the healthy proteins and vegetables in subsequent meals, because with all that sugar, you’ve also consumed a ton of carbs. One small glimmer of autumn cheer: The whipped cream isn’t going to do much more harm in terms of sugar, so allow yourself to go all out on occasion and really enjoy the beverage — and then make adjustments elsewhere in your diet.

“The whipped cream isn’t the killer, it’s the mix,” says Groppo. “Normally whipped cream in an aerosol canister is okay because it’s so aerated that it can actually be pretty low sugar and low calorie.”

If you’re prone to high blood sugar or have diabetes or any other condition where you really can’t afford the splurge, but so badly crave the pumpkin spice taste, you have options.

“Buy pumpkin spice seasoning,” recommends Groppo. “You can also put cinnamon on hot black coffee or with almond milk, or do pumpkin puree smoothies, which can have less sugar and more fiber. There are also pumpkin spice yogurts which have lower sugar.”

Have We Taken Pumpkin Spice Too Far?

We may be hooked on PSLs (even if they’re far from healthy), but one tends to wonder, are we taking this pumpkin spice fad a bit too far? (There is now everything from pumpkin spice Oreos to pumpkin spice dog shampoo on shelves.) I actually quite enjoy my collection of pumpkin spice candles, and I love me a PSL now and then, but do I want everything in my life to taste and smell and like a fragrant pie? I don’t — and part of me is looking forward to spring just so I can walk through a grocery store without being assailed by pumpkin spice versions of this and that.