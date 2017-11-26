As the days start to cool and the wind stirs the leaves, nothing feels cozier than snuggling up with a blanket and a mug of hot chocolate. Wait, did we say hot chocolate? We meant to say a pumpkin spice latte (PSL), which has become the quintessential fall beverage. If you’ve noticed an extra long line in your local Starbucks lately, it’s probably thanks to the seasonal treat.

“This was the 14th year we celebrated the return of fall and shared PSL with our customers,” says Reggie Borges, global corporate communications manager at Starbucks. “First introduced in 2003, PSL has become Starbucks most popular seasonal beverage ever.”

And loyal fans can be really, really enthusiastic. Etsy shop owner Veronica Clayborn is so besotted with PSLs, she designs and retails mugs inspired by them.

“My thought is that pumpkin spice is synonymous with fall,” says Clayborn. “I totally and completely love the smell of pumpkin spice. It feels familiar and comfortable like an old friend — a best friend. I was once asked to describe my obsession with pumpkin spice. My response: Pumpkin Spice is my BFF. So, I designed a mug based on that quote.”

More than 200 million PSLs have sold at Starbucks since the beverage debuted.

She drinks between five and seven PSLs a week, supporting her habit with the influx of Starbucks gift cards that come rolling in on her birthday, which is in September as good luck would have it. She actually used to drink between 10 and 14 PSLs a week but cut down after going through her own form of “PSL rehab.”

Clayborn may be a bit on the extreme end of the PSL-devotee spectrum, but she’s hardly alone in her cravings. Starbucks’ Borges says that more than 200 million PSLs have sold at Starbucks since the beverage debuted. That’s a lot of pumpkin spice, which prompts the question, why exactly do we love it so much? What happens to our brains when we get that creamy, nutmeg, clove and cinnamon-tinged rush?

It All Comes Down To Smell

The interesting thing about pumpkin spice is that we tend not only to be obsessed with how it tastes, but we’re obsessed with how it makes us feel on an emotional level.

“There is something so inherently fall about pumpkin spice,” says Sa'iyda Shabazz in Los Angeles. “Even when it's 100 degrees outside, it can make you think of cool weather, the leaves changing colors and [wearing] boots.”

For Cindy pumpkin spice is “full of nostalgia.” Based in Guatemala but raised in the U.S, she finds it to be reminiscent of “the smell of home when I was a child” and of “leaves rustling and the deep South where I grew up.”

Smell anatomically has a more direct connection to classical memory regions in the brain.

That’s some pretty intense imagery and feelings for a beverage to induce. Dr. John McGann, a sensory neuroscientist at Rutgers department of psychology, explains that it all has to do with the olfactory system, aka our sense of smell, which is complex to say the least.

“Most of what we refer to colloquially as taste is actually smell,” says McGann. “About 70 percent of our [perception] of taste is retronasal smell and then maybe 25 percent of it is true taste: salty, bitter, sweet. But there also additional components: the feeling of creaminess, which really contributes to a perception of flavor [and entails] your sense of touch. Then there’s an additional sense of pungency, [as in] the burning feeling of pepper from hot wings. That’s your trigeminal system. So, your brain is putting all of these things together.”

And your brain is also assembling memories and emotions. In this way, smell is totally unique from all other senses, which pass first through the thalamus, a sort of relay station of the brain. Instead smell goes straight to the olfactory bulb.

“From there it goes to the amygdala, which controls emotion, and to the hippocampal formation, the entorhinal cortex,” explains McGann. “Smell anatomically has a more direct connection to classical memory regions in the brain.”

A Portal To Happier Times

McGann recalls a famous scene in Proust’s masterpiece, “Remembrance Of Things Past”, where the narrator eats a madeleine cookie and it’s as if he’s literally transported back to another time and place. On some level, the same thing may happen to us when we drink pumpkin spice lattes. What makes it so widely relatable a phenomenon is because the drink includes spices like cinnamon, clove and nutmeg that we are more exposed to during the holidays, particularly in western culture. Furthermore, the smell of pumpkin is associated with Thanksgiving and autumnal harvest — a historically prosperous time of year.

Food chemists have clearly hit an olfactory jackpot with PSL, which is why it’s more than just a fad. Like chocolate, it's looking like it will likely become a long-time seasonal staple.

“The pumpkin spice blend is not a trend as it [evokes] natural emotion of human beings,” says Thierry Muret, Godiva’s executive chef chocolatier, adding that “of course” Godiva jumped on the bandwagon with a pumpkin spice truffle. “It’s about making people happy and connecting them to moments: the changing of the season, of being warm under the covers, but also the memory of spending enjoyable time with family and friends.”