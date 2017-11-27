Why science says you should take more rest days

You already know you need to push your limits to keep reaching your fitness goals, whether you’re looking to shed a few pounds, nail a faster race time or sculpt your physique. But that time you take to rest between butt-kicking workouts? It’s just as important. In fact, without recovering properly, you could stall your progress — or worse, reverse it.

Trouble is, it’s easy to get carried away with hardcore exercise. “We have this mentality in America: If a little bit is good, then more is better,” says Pete McCall, CSCS, ACE-certified personal trainer and host of the All About Fitness podcast. One of the biggest mistakes people make in the pursuit of improved athleticism is going too hard on days they should be taking it easy, he adds. After all, exercise is only one piece of the fitness equation.

Why You Need a Break…to Bust Through Plateaus

As McCall reminds us, exercise puts physical stress on the body. And in order to see results from that stress, you need to give your muscles time to adapt and recover. “Fitness [improvements] happen after the workout, not during the workout,” McCall says. The best way to help your body recuperate and stay on track to reach your goals is to incorporate active recovery days into your weekly schedule. That means easy sessions done at no more than 60 to 70 percent of your maximum effort.

The reason: After a hard workout, the body initiates an inflammatory response to help you recover. But if you do too much high-intensity exercise, that inflammatory response can work against you. “High-intensity exercise increases inflammation in the body and actually weakens the immune system,” McCall says, which makes you much more susceptible to germs, especially during flu season. That could easily translate to more sick days and less gym-time. So don’t be afraid to take it easy in order to stay healthy.

On the flipside, “take it easy” doesn’t mean “do nothing.” The point of an active rest day is…to be active. So instead of grinding out heavy lifting reps or sprinting until you’re out of breath, flow through yoga poses or take a light jog.

The benefit of staying active — versus lounging on the couch for hours — is that you’ll keep blood flowing so you can get rid of the metabolic waste that accumulates in your tissues after a hard workout. “It’s like flushing out a car engine,” McCall explains. Moderate-intensity activity will also boost your circulation, introducing new oxygen and nutrients into your muscles, he adds. As a result, you’ll be ready to hit it hard again the next day — most likely without nagging soreness.