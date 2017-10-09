It finally happened. I finally snapped.

After more than two months of a relatively positive attitude about following the federal Dietary Guidelines and Physical Activity Guidelines, I found myself yelling into the open refrigerator, “This sucks!”

“What’s wrong?” my wife asked from the other room, understandably a bit alarmed.

“I don’t know what to eat anymore!”

I closed the fridge and stomped back upstairs to my office empty-handed.

How did I get here? Let’s rewind.

Accepting Your New Nutrition Rules

During month three of my quest to get my weight (and health) under control, I decided that I would start to incorporate some more rules from the Dietary Guidelines into my plan. Specifically, I wanted to start tracking my intake of saturated fat, added sugar, sodium and trans fat.

Here are the rules according to the federal Dietary Guidelines:

Consume less than 10 percent of calories per day from saturated fat. For me, that equals 250 calories, or 28 grams (250 calories/9 grams of fat per calorie = 27.7).

Consume less than 10 percent of calories per day from added sugar. For me, that equals 250 calories, or 62 grams (250 calories/4 grams of carbohydrate per calorie = 62.5).

Consume less than 2300 mg per day of sodium.

Limit the intake of trans fats to as low as possible.

(You can learn more about the importance of limiting these elements of your diet in the Executive Summary of the Dietary Guidelines.)

For me, the biggest challenge has been the sodium restriction. The Dietary Guidelines downplay the omnipresence of sodium as follows: “Sodium is found in foods across the food supply.”

Or, as I would scream into the void that is my refrigerator, “I don’t know what to eat anymore!”