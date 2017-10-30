In a fit of frustration, I did what I usually never do and took to Facebook to vent about the perils of living under “Thunderfoot.” The noise got so bad that I went upstairs to halt what I thought was sure to be a raging Zumba class, only to discover a polite man, the adorable 2-year old culprit — and a floor with no rugs.

My neighbors and I made peace — and eventually even grew friendly — but as it turns out, I’m far from alone in the arena of neighborly issues. Not only did my friends have a lot to share on the topic, according to a Homes.com funded study about neighborly relationships and conduct, more than a third (36 percent) of those polled had taken to having actual, full-blown showdowns with neighbors — and a quarter of those are long-running.

Why? Most commonly, people get into it over stuff like parking, animal noise, general noise and garbage.

It also explains why over 40 percent of those polled go out of their way to avoid their neighbors. Even if there is no conflict, here’s why so many polled would still cross the street to dodge a friendly hello from next door: being too busy, thinking their neighbors are “weird,” or feeling like they’re too nosy.