Jessie Freschl, stylist, personal shopper and closet consultant in New York City, is a big fan of Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.” Kondo’s method is based on a simple premise: If something doesn’t make you happy, or “spark joy,” you should get rid of it. That’s why Freschl recommends touching objects and seeing what emotions they evoke to help you figure out if they’re worth saving. For example, if you pick up a dress and remember how itchy the material was and how uncomfortable it made you feel to wear it, then it’s time to say goodbye, says Freschl. If something has sentimental value to you (but you know you’re not going to use it), snap a pic of it, then toss it, says Niles.

To avoid becoming overwhelmed while you’re de-cluttering, work in three to five hour increments, says Freschl. “If you’re spending more than that, you’re going to drain yourself,” she says. Niles suggests focusing on one room or one area at a time.

De-cluttering isn’t a one-time activity, though. “People often don’t take time to maintain it, and then it becomes this vicious cycle of not cleaning out your closet and de-cluttering,” says Freschl. “You’re left feeling so overwhelmed with nowhere to go — it’s almost easier to keep shoving things in your closet than just dealing with it.” Freschl even had one client who held onto things for 20 years (and had two rooms in her apartment full of clothes to boot!).

To stay on the right track, think seasonally. Clean out your closet two to three times a year (from summer into fall/winter, spring to summer and somewhere in between), says Freschl. Then, once you’ve whittled down your stash, don’t just throw away your no-longer-wanted goods — like that years-old winter coat — in the trash. “One of the most satisfying things we can do is give back,” says Niles. “What was previously clutter to you can become a contribution to others.”

And know that what you’re doing is quite the feat. “Living a clutter-free life is an intentional practice,” says Niles. “Particularly in the Western world, we’re going against the trend to live in a minimalist way — but when we do, it’s amazing how free and unencumbered we become.”

Our desire to hold onto piles and piles of old mementos can often be blamed on nostalgia. Tim Pannell / Getty Images

