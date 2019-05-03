At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.
She put up with you through those rocky teenage years and is still the first person on your speed dial. Or perhaps she’s the mother of your kids (and the only one who can talk them into eating their veggies or coax everyone home to visit for Thanksgiving). And here's the deal: You’re celebrating a special lady this Mother's Day.
But while you have no shortage of reasons why you love the amazing women in your life, when it comes to a gift worthy of them, you come up short every year. Which is why you’re scrambling to find a brilliant idea the week of (one that feels thoughtful enough it could have been thought of weeks ago).
Take a deep breath. We’ve done the dirty work for you. Whether you want to pamper her, bring a smile to her face or help her indulge in her favorite “mom’s off-duty” activities (hello, rosé and a hot bath), we’ve got the perfect way to thank her for all she does.
On demand massage
Nothing will help mom Zen out like a massage. This year, take it one step further by bringing the massage to her — she can literally roll from her bed to the massage table. Simply download the app (or head to one of the websites above), choose the type of massage and length and book your favorite mother some well-deserved pampering. Bonus for all of the procrastinators out there: If you’re desperately in search of a gift at the last minute, you can have a masseuse at her doorstep (table in hand) in as little as an hours’ notice.
VINEBOX
For the woman who can rosé all day with the best of them, send her a limited edition tasting set from Vinebox. Inside, she’ll find six glass tubes filled with varietals of the popular summer wine never sold before in the United States — from European regions like Provençe and the Alps. She can sip each refreshing glass separately, or enjoy an in-home tasting (which research shows is good for her mental health). If you're lucky, she'll make it a tasting for two.
The Bouqs Company Flower Delivery
Can you ever go wrong with flowers? There are a ton of delivery services to choose from, but The Bouqs Co. is one of our favorites. The farm-to-table flowers are cut at an eco-friendly farm the day you order them so you don’t have to worry about a sad, wilted bouquet showing up at mom’s doorstep. (They even offer same-day delivery.) There’s no denying the health benefits of having plants in our spaces, so whether they are sitting on her desk, or in a vase on the kitchen table, they are sure to bring a smile to her face.
Uncommon Goods Calming Waters Relaxation Set
Give the busy, on-the-go mom everything she needs for a night of relaxation after a stressful week: Just add a warm bath. This set comes with a chamomile bath tea that soothes sore muscles, a detoxifying bath soak made with rose petals, a moisturizing bath bomb made with shea butter, and a lavender soy wax candle. After an hour to herself to soak and relax she will be rejuvenated and ready to tackle the next task on her to-do list.
BELLA Automatic Spiralizer
For the mom who enjoys cooking healthy meals for her family — but doesn’t always have the time to do it — an automatic spiralizer takes all of the prep time out of the popular food trend. The system creates four different “noodle” shapes — ribbons, linguine, spaghetti and fettuccine — at the touch of a button, without the hassle of having to remove and replace blades. You may just get a healthy bowl of ramen or Mexican-Style Breakfast Tacos out of the deal the next time you go home to visit.
Mom-worthy Coffee Mugs
Give her a gift that will bring a smile to her face on those rough mornings when the lunches aren’t packed, the dog rips apart the garbage and she’s late for her morning meeting. Whether you go snarky with a quote like “Ya'll gonna make me lose my mind” or punny with “You did a grape job raisin me," a mom-inspired mug will surely grant her a moment of mindfulness amongst the chaos — even if it's only for a second before she has to run out the door. Pair a mug with her favorite coffee or a selection of tea bags.
Monogrammed gym bag
If Saturday morning yoga or after-work spin class is a staple on her weekly schedule, the mom on your list will appreciate a stylish tote, with tons of interior room and a separate compartment for sneakers. For a special touch, the faux-leather bag can be personalized with her monogram. The carryall will also get her through weekend getaways or those busy weekdays that require an outfit change.
Uncommon Goods Green Herbal Tea Kit
For the mom boss who could use a time out to relax, reset and enjoy a cup of tea, this gift set helps banish stress and encourages the practice of mindfulness. Whether she's a tea newbie or a steeping master, she'll enjoy making custom blends using nine herbs and three varieties of green tea from Japan, India and Sri Lanka— and stepping away from the real world for a little "me" time.
The Trunk Club by Nordstrom
For the best-dressed woman in your life, or the one who’s always spoiling everyone else, but seldom spends money on herself, opt for a service that sends designer fashion right to her doorstep. Each month, the company will send her a curated box filled with a personalized mix of 6-10 clothing items and accessories, which are customized for each recipient based on a one-on-one assessment with a stylist. The $25 styling fee per box can be applied towards purchasing items she would like to keep, and the rest she simply boxes up and returns. Even better: You can send an e-card of any amount for instant delivery (or timed perfectly to arrive at her inbox on Mother's Day) so she can get started customizing her profile and get her first box in the mail.
