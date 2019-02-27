Get the Better newsletter.
By Courtney Connley, CNBC

In 2018, workers quit their jobs at the highest rate in nearly two decades, with salary being one of their key motivating factors.

According to experts, workers who leave their old job for a new one see an average 15 percent increase in compensation. That's why Glassdoor Chief Economist Andrew Chamberlain tells CNBC Make It quitting "is a smart move, as there's a clear advantage to increasing your earning potential by switching jobs."

LinkedIn created this list of the top jobs where you can make more money, looking at some of the most common roles listed on its platform and ranked each position based on salary, career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year job growth and widespread regional availability. The jobs on this list had the highest combined scores when measuring all five of these areas.

Take a look below to see which 14 positions promise career growth and a six-figure salary, according to LinkedIn:

14. Product Owner

Median base salary: $101,000

13. Scrum Master

Median base salary: $103,000

12. Solutions Consultant

Median base salary: $110,000

11. Product Manager

Median base salary: $121,000

10. Information Technology Lead

Median base salary: $121,000

9. Product Designer

Median base salary: $121,500

8. Engagement Manager

Median base salary: $130,000

7. Data Scientist

Median base salary: $130,000

6. Product Marketing Manager

Median base salary: $134,000

5. Solutions Architect

Median base salary: $139,000

4. Cloud Architect

Median base salary: $155,000

3. Machine Learning Engineer

Median base salary: $182,000

2. Enterprise Account Executive

Median base salary: $182,000

1. Site Reliability Engineer

Median base salary: $200,000

