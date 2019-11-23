Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Close your eyes and take a moment to think about an important woman in your life. We bet it didn’t take long at all to bring one (or many) to mind. Whether it’s your sister, mother, wife, friend, colleague, or daughter, chances are that this special lady frequently helps your life get and stay better.
So what are you waiting for? This holiday season, give her something that makes her life better, happier, and more joyful. Each of these gifts is not only fun, but also useful in some way, including Fitbit that connects with your smartphone and smart speaker, bacteria-busting bed sheets, and even a fold-up yoga mat that fits into a carry-on.
Best health and fitness gifts
1. Lululemon Carry Onwards Mat
The yogi in your life might need (or could really use) a yoga mat upgrade. The first of its kind for Lululemon, this foldable yoga mat can fit right into your carry-on or gym bag for easy transport. Plus, it’s machine-washable and made with materials that are sustainably sourced and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).
2. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Not just for fitness buffs, this smartwatch (and other fitness trackers) could be a godsend to any busy woman who's doing it all. It sports a built-in connection to Amazon Alexa, music controls, smartphone notifications, and of course, all the health stats you could want.
3. Burt’s Bees Hand Cream Trio
These holiday-themed hand creams make for a perfect stocking stuffer or bonus gift. The 99-percent natural, sweet-smelling formulas deliver a dose of needed moisture this time of year, to boot.
4. allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers
allbirds, the trendy sneaker brand, has launched a comfortable new flat that could be a substantial enhancement for the lady in your life who reserves sneakers for the gym only. They’re lightweight, machine-washable, and sustainably made from breathable materials sourced from responsibly grown eucalyptus pulp.
5. UMA Face Oil Trial Kit
In the Ayurvedic tradition, essential oils are believed to be powerful agents that can safely restore well-being and protect against depression, anxiety, insomnia, and other issues. This trial kit includes five of the brand’s most popular blends, from a calming oil to an energizing oil, so your giftee can choose the right oil for whatever ails her.
Best productivity gifts
6. Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask
Brighten up her mornings with this insulated, stainless steel coffee mug, which keeps java hot for six hours. The flip-top lid helps prevent spills when she’s on the go.
7. Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof iPhone Case
Help her protect one of her most significant investments: her iPhone. With a stylish case from LifeProof that’s both waterproof and shock-proof, it comes with a built-in screen protector that’s invisible to the eye and provides full access to the touchscreen and charging ports. And if she sports an Android phone, there are FRĒ Series cases for those, too.
8. "Joy Seeker: Let Go of What's Holding You Back So You Can Live the Life You Were Made For" by Shannon Kaiser
Know someone who could use a good dose of inspiration? Give them the gift of motivation, wisdom and support in the form of this encouraging book. In it, empowerment coach and author Shannon Kaiser delivers advice to help anyone get out of a rut and discover their best life.
9. Nevertheless She Persisted Bronze Bracelet
Give this thin stacking cuff bracelet to a forward-thinking female in your life — 20 percent of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.
10. Peepers by PeeperSpecs Women's Bravado Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses
Staring at the blue light from your computer (and phone) all day long can do some damage on our eyes — as well as affect our ability to fall asleep. These glasses help block it out, and offer optional magnification at various strengths. Oprah Winfrey included these in her 2019's Oprah's Favorite Things list.
11. Livana PerfectTemp Minimalist Makeup Case
Treat a frequent jet-setting traveler to this multi-functional cosmetic bag: It self-regulates once the temperature hits 82 degrees to ensure cosmetics and makeup products inside of it don’t melt. Plus, a premium leather case is classic and luxurious for added style points.
Best gifts for the home
12. Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board
Ideal for the home cook (and perhaps hostess), this clever cheese board makes the most out of minimal space: It features sockets for serving bowls, a groove for crackers, and even a hidden drawer for knives. Also, it packs up into half its size, so it’s easy to stow away when guests go home.
13. Spasilk 100-Percent Silk Pillowcase in Copper Paisley
Here's some sobering information: Bacteria builds up on our sheets and towels every night. Gift any mild-to-severe germaphobe this soft and hypoallergenic silk pillowcase. Its fabric is made of 100-percent charmeuse silk, which is good for hair and skin health.
14. 4 Mini Assorted Green Artificial Succulent Plants in Square White Ceramic Planters
Gardening and greenery are hot right now, but if you don’t have a green thumb (or time to worry about watering), these real-looking plants will do the trick. They’re perfect to spruce up her home, desk, or bedroom.
