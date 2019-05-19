Summer is just around the corner (can you believe Memorial Day weekend is next week?), which means it's time to dust off your favorite crowd-pleasing dishes for potluck and barbecue season. Or maybe it's time to try out a new dish, sure to knock the socks (and sandals) off your backyard guests.
My flavorful Asian bow tie pasta is sure to be a favorite around the picnic table! As a mom of two young boys I am always sharing my easy family meals on Instagram. It's hard to fix food quickly that everyone will eat, so I try my best to make all my meals family friendly. This vegetarian bow tie pasta is affordable and is great for lunchboxes and parties alike.
Asian Bow Tie Pasta
Serves 6
Ingredients:
20 oz. farfalle pasta, cooked
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup sesame oil
1/2 cup chopped spinach or cilantro
3 tbs. toasted sesame seeds, optional
1 tbs. crushed red pepper, optional
Optional veggie add-ins: chopped cucumber or red bell pepper
To serve:
1. Cook pasta per box instructions.
2. Chop desired vegetable (cilantro , spinach, cucumber and/or red bell pepper) and set aside.
3. In a large bowl, mix pasta and all ingredients until well incorporated.
4. Add sesame seeds and chili pepper flakes if desired.
5. Serve hot, room temperature or cold.
Cook's tip: It's best when refrigerated over night. It allows the sauce to marinate into the pasta
Recipe reprinted with permission from Charisse Yu.
