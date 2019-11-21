Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Tipping your friends with a good way to find airline tickets at low prices, how to best decide where to travel and how to best pack their bags is a good start. During the holidays, it's also best to gift those who travel with some upgrades.
Regardless of their next destination, we found 18 gifts ideas you should consider that meet most needs (and some wants).
Best luggage organizers and travel kits
1. Victorinox Unisex Werks Traveler 6.0 Global Softside Carry-On
This highly-rated carry-on is part of the latest Werks Traveler 6.0 collection from Victorinox. It’s made of ballistic-grade nylon and built to fit virtually anything you throw at it. A removable packing cube is included and padded for your laptop or other electronics, for example. On top of that, the carry-on sports compartments and dividers to help you pack efficiently. As the maker of Swiss Army Knife multi-tools, Victorinox couldn’t help but including a set in the Werks Traveler 6.0, giving you a USB charge port (to which you can connect any portable battery you like, as well as a mobile device reset tool, ID tag, and a ballpoint pen.
2. Roam The Jaunt
For the more stylish giftee, this lightweight and completely customizable suitcase is worth considering. The colors on the entire suitcase (front, back, etc.) can be personalized with eight cool hues, from Pacific Blue to Coconut Cream. It can also be monogrammed, for an extra dose of personalization. Made from 100 percent virgin Polycarbonate, ROAM boasts a virtually indestructible suitcase, to boot.
3. Away The Carry-On
The big sell here is the TSA-approved ejectable battery on the outer case, so you can charge your phone while waiting for your departure. The carry-on features two compartments with a compression pad (to fit more in), plus a bag to house dirty laundry. All Away luggage can also be monogrammed.
4. Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
This sleek bag can carry a change of clothes, has a compartment for shoes, outside pockets designed for your tech, and it’s outfitted with a protective, padded space for a 13-inch laptop. Tote it around by the two top handles, or use the cross-body strap. It’s made of 100-percent neoprene, which is water resistant and which you can wash without fear of damaging it.The unique design of the Landon, as well as its broad choice of colors and extreme focus on compartments, pockets, and zippers make it a great upgrade to most weekenders and duffels.
5. Zoppen Travel Passport Wallet
This wallet not only holds your passport, it also has several pockets to safeguard and organize your travel essentials: boarding pass, credit cards, money, and so on. The wallet also comes in 35 colors, to boot.
6. Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit
This small and no-frills toiletry bag is perfect at stashing the necessities: shampoo/conditioner, shaving supplies, cosmetics. The waterproof zipper will help prevent unexpected leaks in your bag and the canvas fabric will hold up to the rigors of repeated packing and unpacking.
7. Public Rec Pro Travel Kit
While an investment compared to the toiletries bag above, this travel kit is packed with features. An internal hook will make it easy to hang. It includes two zippered side compartments and a hidden zippered compartment on the inside. The back of it is lined with two pouches to help you further organize your toiletries. And a carrying hook on one side makes it easy to pull out of your bag,
Best tech gifts for travelers
8. Tile Mate
As TODAY reports, this tiny location tracker can be “the absolute perfect gift for anyone who constantly loses their keys or wallet.” It recognizes what it’s attached to from up to 200 feet ahead.
9. Goal Zero SHERPA 100 PD QI
Goal Zero’s recently released Sherpa boasts a low profile and relatively lightweight design, making it unique among travel-friendly charger. Two USB ports cover virtually any device a third USB-C port will fast charge newer phones, Apple Macbooks (fully), and more. The Sherpa’s Qi-certified face can charge your compatible devices wirelessly, too. And as of writing, it’s holding a perfect 5-star rating
10. Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony’s Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology has earned these headphones a 4.4-star average rating from more than 2,400 reviewers. You can adjust the ANC to allow in some ambient sound while traveling to and from the sidewalk — and then block everything out as the plane ascends. The earcups are interactive and different motions can pause whatever’s playing, turn the volume up or down and more.
Best comfortable travel accessories
11. Timberland Mt. Rosebrook Insulated Jacket
One of the notable features of this coat is that it’s made with a down alternative that keeps you warm but compresses down tightly for easy packing or stuffing into a bag. With a 100-percent nylon outer and a 100-percent downproof nylon, as well as Timberland’s proprietary Primaloft insulation, this is a jacket that will keep your traveling giftee warm.
12. Ostrich Pillow Go Travel Pillow
Meet the travel neck pillow that’s designed to be exceptionally comfortable. This pillow wraps around your neck without compromising your ability to sport headphones or earbuds,. It’s also machine washable, and you can stuff it down into a tiny bag for easy transport.
Ostrich Pillow Loop
We felt compelled to mention Ostrich Pillow’s other unique travel gift idea: a travel eye mask that won’t slip off your face. It wraps in such a way as to block virtually all the light out, too. The fact that it wraps around your head (versus sitting on top of your face) helps send you into relaxation mode faster, akin to the way weighted blankets calm you.
13. Athleta Packable Blanket
This packable blanket is here to improve your comfort in two ways: One, it can be zipped up as a compact travel pillow. Second: It’s waterproof (that will help with spills or rain). And finally, it unfolds into a warm and well-sized blanket, clocking at a cool 60 inches by 40 inches.
14. allbirds Wool Runners
Made of New Zealand merino sheep wool, these allbirds sneakers are soft, comfortable, and can be slipped on without socks — wool fabric is naturally moisture-wicking and odor-reducing. They’re also machine washable, so you can maintain them to keep them like new. The laces are made entirely out of post-consumer recycled polyester. The recently launched Wool Runner Mizzles gives you the allbirds-style and features in a water-resistant pair of shoes.
Best travel skincare products
15. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
While some oil is good for your skin, a lot of it isn’t great. Dermatologists recommend skincare routines that regularly clean up pores and keep oiliness at bay,. One of the most beloved sunscreens of dermatologists, says Lisa Pruett, MD, a dermatologist in Carrollton, Texas. Pruett told NBC News that it can double as a moisturizer, too.
16. Native Deodorant Travel Sample Pack
This coconut oil- and shea butter-infused deodorant glides on smooth and stops unwanted smells with odor-neutralizing ingredients like baking soda.
The sample pack comes with five scents, including Eucalyptus & Mint, Charcoal, Citrus & Herbal Musk (for the men’s travel pack), and Coconut & Vanilla, Lavender & Rose, and Cucumber & Mint (for the women’s travel pack).
17. Le Labo Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Set
This Nordstrom-exclusive is a collection of two mini-sized unisex eau de parfums. There’s Santal 33, described as a spicy, leather, musky unisex fragrance. And then there is AnOther 13, a marriage between musk and jasmine, moss, and ambrette seed absolute. Together, they should cover most olfactory needs.
18. ThisWorks Deep Sleep Breathe In
This soothing roller ball is filled with essential oils: lavender, vetivert, and patchouli, a blend designed to relieve stress and tension. Applying the oils to pulse points before bed (or after takeoff) is a natural way to encourage some well-earned sleep.
