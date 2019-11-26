Zhuzh it up: 3-ingredient cheesy pesto crescent rolls

With a quick brush of pesto and a sprinkle of Parmesan, your favorite refrigerated dough becomes something extra special.
You can use store-bought pesto or make your own.
Short on time? You can use store-bought pesto or make your own.
By Katie Workman

No matter what's on the table, the buffet or the menu, a warm buttery crescent roll is pretty hard to resist. And thanks to those ubiquitous tubes of refrigerated crescent roll dough, they are so easy to make. I don’t care how sophisticated you are, there’s no way to pass up one of those flaky tender little breads when the basket passes under your nose.

And with a quick brush of pesto and a sprinkle of Pecorino Romano or Parmesan they become something extra special. You can use store-bought pesto (but remember to check for allergies, since most pestos contain nuts of some sort), or make your own, which is downright simple. And if you make your own nut-free pesto, then you don’t have to worry about any potential allergy issues.

The only warning — make more than you think you will need. It’s hard to stop at one.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) can refrigerated crescent dough
  • ¼ cup pesto, store-bought or homemade
  • ¼ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan
Place them on a baking sheet and bake for 9 to 12 minutes, until golden brown.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

  2. Pop open a can of crescent rolls and separate the dough into triangles along the perforated lines. Brush each triangle lightly with pesto, and sprinkle evenly with the Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese. Roll them up from the short flat end of the triangle up to the tip. Place them on a baking sheet and bake for 9 to 12 minutes, until golden brown.
  3. Serve warm.

Katie Workman

Katie Workman is a cook, a writer, a mother of two, an activist in hunger issues, and an enthusiastic advocate for family meals, which is the inspiration behind her two beloved cookbooks, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook".