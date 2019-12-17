3 warming winter cocktails to sip this week

The next few weeks are filled with celebrations with family and friends as we exchange presents, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year. So what festive beverage is going to fill your cup?
Anthony Henriquez of Lumaca restaurant in NYC showed us how to go beyond the traditional hot toddy and egg nog this year. These elevated cocktails look (and taste!) impressive without taking you a ton of time to whip up. Plus, they are the perfect warm and comforting sip after a day out in the blustery cold shoveling snow (even after the holidays have passed).
La Lina
This cocktail is a spin on the classic milk punch, and looks festive topped with star anise and a sprinkle of nutmeg.
1.5 oz Rye Whiskey (Henriquez uses Dickel Rye; rum or cognac can be substituted)
2 oz cream (or half and half)
2 drops vanilla extract
.5 oz Alchermes (Henriquez uses Heirloom)
Add all ingredients to cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh nutmeg and star anise.
Cuore Caldo
Meaning "warm heart," this cocktail will warm you up after an afternoon playing in the snow (or shoveling the driveway).
1.5 oz bourbon (Henriquez uses Redemption)
.5 oz Alchermes
.25 oz Cynar
1 earl grey tea bag
Hot water
Build directly into the glass. Add the teabag and finish with hot water. Use the tea bag to further mix the spirits and top with fresh whipped cream.
Spiked Mexican Hot Chocolate
Just when you thought hot chocolate couldn't get any more delicious, it's spiked with tequila and a sprinkle of cayenne for a spicy kick.
Recipe makes 4 servings
3 cups of milk
3 tbs of cocoa powder
3 tbs granulated sugar
1/4 tsp of cinnamon
Pinch of cayenne pepper
2-3 oz of tequila (Henriquez uses Chamucos)
In a small pot on the stove-top, bring all ingredients except liquor to a gentle simmer. Keep warm in a coffee urn and pour to order. Spirit can be added directly into the urn or per cup. Top with roasted marshmallows.
