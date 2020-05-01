If you're looking for a new workout routine — and a way to break up the monotony of sheltering in place — there's no easier way to get in shape for summer than with an interval-based walk/run program. It’s free, requires no special equipment, and can be done anywhere, whenever you can fit it in (just remember to follow proper social distancing protocols).
But having a plan before you lace up your sneakers can help you get more out of every walk or jog, and gradually add speed or distance. That’s why this month we’re dedicating our focus to walking and/or running outside. Since not everyone has a fitness tracker that counts steps or distance, but everyone has a phone or a watch, this workout is based on time.
Another reason I love focusing on time over distance is because I see many people getting overwhelmed by the thought of running a 5k, or even walking a mile, especially if they've been sedentary for awhile. Committing to 20-minute walk or jog feels more manageable.
The workout structure
For simplicity, we’re breaking this down into two groups: walkers and runners. (And providing a beginner and intermediate workout for each group). Plus, we’ve put together a short strength training routine you can perform in the park or at home a few times each week that will help you sculpt lean muscle that will improve your walking and running performance.
Download your printable calendar here. Hang the calendar on your fridge, or keep it in your purse or car, for easy reference.
Day 1: Basic
Day 2: Basic
Day 3: Rest
Day 4: Basic
Day 5: Step It up
Day 6: Rest
Day 7: Basic + Park Strength
Day 8: Basic
Day 9: Rest
Day 10: Basic + Abs
Day 11: Step It Up
Day 12: Rest
Day 13: Step It Up
Day 14: Basic + Park Strength
Day 15: Rest
Day 16: Basic
Day 17: Step It Up + Abs
Day 18: Rest
Day 19: Basic
Day 20: Rest
Day 21: Step It Up + Park Strength
Day 22: Rest
Day 23: Basic + Park Strength
Day 24: Rest
Day 25: Step It Up + Abs
Day 26: Basic + Park Strength
Day 27: Rest
Day 28: Basic + Park Strength
Day 29: Rest
Day 30: Step It Up
Basic Walking Interval Workout
Always start with a 3-minute slow walk as a warm up.
- 1 minute speed walking as fast as you can
- 3 minutes walking regular pace
Repeat 4 times total.
Intermediate Walking Interval Workout
Always start with a 3-minute slow walk as a warm up.
- 1 minute speed walking as fast as you can
- 1 minute walk regular pace
Repeat 2 times.
- 2 minutes walking as fast as you can
- 2 minutes walking regular pace
Repeat 2 times.
- 2 minutes walking as fast as you can
- 1 minute walking regular pace
Repeat 2 times.
Basic Running Interval Workout
For running, always start with a 3 minute fast-paced walk or light jog to warm up.
- 1 minute sprinting at ½ speed
- 3 minutes jogging
Repeat 4 times total.
Intermediate Running Interval Workout
For running, always start with a 3 minute fast-paced walk or light jog to warm up.
- 1 minute sprinting at ½ speed
- 1 minute running at jog pace
Repeat 2 times.
- 2 minutes sprinting at ½ speed
- 2 minutes running at jog pace
Repeat 2 times.
- 1 minute sprinting at full speed
- 1 minute running at jog pace
Repeat 2 times.
Park bench strength training routine
Complete 10 repetitions of each exercise, and then move on to the next. Cycle through the exercises three times total to complete the circuit.
Step ups
Stand facing a park bench. Step up on to the bench with your right foot and then bring your left foot up to meet it. Then step down with your right foot and bring your left foot down to meet it. Repeat 10 times like this, and then switch to let the left foot lead.
Modification: Toe taps
Instead of stepping all the way up onto the bench, lift the right leg up so that the sole of your right foot taps the bench, and then put the foot down. Lift the left leg up so that the sole of the left foot taps the bench, then put it down. Repeat 10 times on each side.
Push-Ups
Place both hands on the bench shoulder distance apart (either with palms flat or with fingers on the bench and the palm curling around the edge of the seat — whatever is more comfortable for you). Step both feet back so that you are in a plank position. The further you step back, the more you will engage the core and the more challenging it will be! Pull the navel in towards the spine, and then bend the elbows out to the sides. Lower your chest towards the bench, performing a push up, and then press down through the hands to return to the starting position.
Modification: Half push-ups
Same as above, except only bend the elbows halfway and then come back up to starting position.
Tricep dips
Facing away from the bench, place both hands on the edge of the bench so that the palms are resting on the seat and your fingers are facing towards your body. Hug the elbows in towards your sides. With your knees bent at 90 degrees, bend the elbows straight back, lowering your butt towards the ground, and then press down through the palms to bring yourself back up to the starting position. To make this more difficult, you can walk the feet out further away from you. Just make sure to keep the back straight up and down in front of the bench.
Ab Crunches
Sitting on a park bench with your hands gently holding on to the edge of the seat, bend the knees in towards your chest. Then, slowly lower them down towards the ground so that your feet almost tap the ground. Slowly bring the knees back in towards the chest by using your abdominals.
