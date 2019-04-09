Get the Better newsletter.

April 9, 2019, 8:32 PM GMT By Brianna Steinhilber

Many of us use the change of season as our cue to clean house. And the spring cleaning shouldn’t stop short of your makeup bag and bathroom vanity.

In addition to checking the expiration date on lotions, makeup and other skincare products, dermatologists recommend making some updates to your spring skincare routine, like adding an eye cream, getting religious about SPF, exfoliating more often and switching to a lighter moisturizer.

Plus, as the weather begins to warm up (and we shed those winter layers), it’s a great time to show your skin a little TLC. An affordable and fun way to do it? Concocting some DIY products at home to pamper, cleanse and exfoliate your skin. Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, celebrity wellness expert who has partnered with NOW® Solutions to talk nutrition and skin health this season, walked us through simple recipes you can add to your beauty routine right now to keep your skin feeling fresh. (We plan to whip up an extra batch for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift!)

Get the recipes below — plus a roundup of some of the products you will need to get started.

DIY Beauty recipes

Calming Skin Renewal Facial Mist

Ingredients:

4 ounces Rose Hip Seed Oil

Distilled water, 15 - 20 drops for a 4-5% dilution

Lavender Oil

Directions: Combine all ingredients into a mist bottle and shake well. Lightly mist onto face and neck.

Beard Oil

1 ounce Amber Glass Bottles with Dropper

1 ½ tablespoons Liquid Coconut Oil

1 ½ teaspoons Argan Oil, Organic

2 drops E-Oil 23,000 IU

3 drops Rosemary Oil

3 drops Frankincense Oil

3 drops Cedarwood Oil

3 drops Balsam Fir Needle Oil

Directions: In your clean, empty dropper bottle, add NOW® Solutions Fractionated Coconut Oil, e-oil and Argan Oil. Add your NOW® Rosemary, Frankincense, Cedarwood, and Balsam Fir Essential Oils. Tightly adhere your dropper cap to the bottle and then swirl the ingredients together. To Use: Apply a few drops of the beard oil solution into your palm and massage into your beard. Brush or comb your beard out for the finishing touch.

Floral Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

Coconut Sugar, Organic or Turbinado Sugar, Organic

1 cup Liquid Coconut Oil

1 tablespoon E-Oil 23,000 IU

3 drops Ylang Ylang Oil

3 drops Bergamot Oil

26 drops Jasmine Absolute Oil

Directions: In a large bowl, combine sugar with the liquid coconut oil, vitamin e oil and essential oils. You can even mix in some real rose petals for added color. When thoroughly mixed, scoop the mixture into glass containers for future

More recipes:

Cleansing Skin Mask

Bug Bite Soothing Roll-on

BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

DIY Beauty Supplies

MORE TIPS FROM DERMATOLOGISTS

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.