Mornings are chaotic in most households. Add children to the mix and it can double the chaos.
It can be a struggle to get yourself (not to mention the kiddos) dressed, fed and out the door with your sanity (and theirs) intact. That's why this breakfast is going to be your new best friend.
Enter: no-cook chia oats.
Let your refrigerator do all the work in this protein-packed, portable and healthy breakfast. Simply mix the ingredients in a mason jar, pop it in the fridge the night before, and sleep like a baby knowing a healthy breakfast will be ready in the morning. All your family has to do is grab a spoon, top it off with their favorite fruits and enjoy!
Chia seeds are a great plant-based source of protein and fiber. Two tablespoons of chia seeds has roughly 10 grams of fiber and almost 5 grams of protein. That dynamic duo is great for keeping blood sugar levels stable and providing sustained energy — a fantastic way to start your morning on the right foot.
To make this recipe vegan, just use a plant-based milk and agave instead of honey.
No-Cook Chia Oats
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup rolled quick oats
- 1/2 cup milk of choice
- 2-3 tablespoons honey or agave syrup
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
Optional toppings
- 1 cup strawberries
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- 1 teaspoon coconut shreds
- 1 tablespoon nuts
Instructions
Add all ingredients into a bowl or a mason jar.
Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours (best overnight).
Top with fruits, coconut shreds or nuts if desired.
MORE RECIPE IDEAS
- 100+ summer recipe ideas
- Beat the heat with these no-oven dinners for your Instant Pot, slow cooker, air fryer and more
- A 15-minute potluck pasta salad for your summer barbecues
- The ultimate summer snack: 5-minute frozen cherry peach yogurt bark
- A vegan burger recipe that could change your mind about Meatless Monday
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.