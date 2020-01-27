Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Weighted blankets have become a popular option for troubled sleepers. Expert-approved weighted blankets are typically filled with glass pellets to provide a sense of pressure that many people find to have a soothing effect. When it comes to choosing the perfect weight for you, studies show that the best blankets weigh more than 10 percent of a person's body weight.
Our contributor Christina Heiser put one to the test and gave it a stamp of approval: "When I slipped under the blanket, I felt like I was wrapped in a cocoon, as if the blanket were hugging me," she wrote about the 15-pound option she covered. "I was able to just focus on the present, and that made it easier to fall asleep. I didn’t wake up once in the middle of the night, which is very rare for me and after seven hours of solid sleep, I felt so refreshed that I didn’t even need to stop for my iced coffee on the way to office."
And medical professionals echo this sentiment. According to University of Pennsylvania physicians, the effectiveness of these blankets relies on the pressure they place on your body, which activates your parasympathetic nervous system, which in turn lowers your heart rate.
"A weighted blanket uses 'pressure therapy' — using a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your entire body, similar to the feeling of being hugged, swaddled, stroked, or held," Penn Medicine's blog explains. "The right size and weight of a weighted blanket depend on the person’s needs."
Convinced the trend may benefit you? Giving one a try doesn’t mean shelling out a ton of cash. We’ve rounded up some options on the more affordable end (the one Heiser wrote about clocks in at $110); here are six weighted blankets that clock in under $100.
1. YnM Weighted Blanket
This option from YnM is currently one of the bestselling weighted blankets on Amazon and sports a 4.6-star average rating from more than 9,000 reviewers. It features a unique seven layer design with evenly distributed glass pellets throughout. Hayden C. Finch, Ph.D., a licensed psychologist based in Des Moines, Iowa, recommends this option, which is wrapped in a breathable fabric to improve temperature control.
2. ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket
Finch also recommends ZonLi's offering: "This one’s great because it comes in a range of sizes and weights for folks with different needs."
3. Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket with Washable Cover
If you're looking for an even more affordable design under $50, this option features a micro-plush layer for softness, while the sand grain-sized glass beads add weight without a lumpy texture. This consistently well-rated 12-pound option is available in two neutrals — gray or ivory — and is compactly sized like a throw, suitable for your living room or atop your couch.
4. Luna Adult Weighted Blanket
The manufacturer describes the cotton fabric of this blanket as "cloud-like," making it a good option for anybody who is worried about sacrificing softness when opting for a weighted blanket.
"Having battled insomnia, restless legs, joint pain and muscle pain, I had read that a weighted blanket could help," one reviewer wrote. "Honestly, I hardly have sleepless nights now. The blanket isn't too heavy but just heavy enough."
5. Weighted Idea Adult Weighted Blanket
This edition boasts anti-odor features and a breathable two-layer fabric. Weighted Idea also sells a separate duvet cover for easy cleaning.
6. Alcott Hill Zackery Weighted Cotton Throw
The glass beads in this weighted blanket are supplemented with fiberfill, creating a soft and puffy feel and reducing the potential noise of glass beads bouncing about. The cotton cover is designed to be stain-resistant.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.