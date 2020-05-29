There’s no question the coronavirus shutdown has been disruptive for children. How they weather the disruption may depend on the response they see from their parents, says California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris.

“They really get their cues about what this means from their caregivers,” says Dr. Burke Harris, a pediatrician and expert on child stress. “And so there’s an incredible opportunity for caregivers to be a buffer to the stress of the current situation.”

Many parents interviewed by TODAY about how their children view the crisis expressed frustration about not being present enough for their children. They worried about not getting enough work done and fretted that they weren’t making this time as enriching as possible.

Experts in child development encourage parents to relax and focus on bonding and connection.

“This is not about perfection in any way. This is about being good enough,” says Dr. Tovah Klein, director of Barnard’s Center for Toddler Development. “Be reasonable. What you could do before, you cannot do now and that’s OK.”

Here are 9 ways to help your children through the coronavirus crisis.

1. Lower your standards. No, lower.

This one might be hard: Lower your expectations for your children, who might be struggling in ways you can’t yet understand, and lower expectations for yourself as a parent, partner and employee.

Working parents simply can't do what they used to do at work for now, or be as attentive to their children as they would have been on a day when they aren't working.

“We have to set different expectations for ourselves,” says Jennifer Miller, a family educational consultant and author of “Confident Parents, Confident Kids.”

Parents shouldn't feel guilty about doing what they have no choice but to do.

“When your child is asking you to play and you can’t, I think it’s time for a really good hug and a move on,” Miller says.

"I miss being with my friends and interacting with them in the hallways and lunch," said 17-year-old Hamiz Qadri. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

2. Talk about feelings

Discuss what’s going on in kid friendly terms. Don’t try to pretend everything is fine.

“We know from research and from common sense that children can’t learn if they are having big feelings like fear and worry, and we know that they are having those feelings,” says Jennifer Miller, a family and educational consultant and author of “Confident Parents, Confident Kids.”

Miller says just acknowledging feelings is powerful. Then, help guide them to simple and healthy coping strategies, like stopping to put a hand on their chest and feel their heartbeats, breathing deeply or going outside for fresh air.

“Giving them messages that we’re going to be OK is really important and really will help children bounce back,” says Klein, author of “How Toddlers Thrive.” “Children respond to the adults in their life.”