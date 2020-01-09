Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Can't fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow? Maybe the pillow's the problem. “Your bed should be something just shy of decadent,” said Dr. W. Christopher Winter, owner of Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Virginia and author of "The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It." Along with a comfortable mattress and soft sheets, he said a quality pillow is key.
But, most people don’t give a second thought to their pillow — and may be using one that’s decades old. That’s a problem.
“Choosing the right kind of pillow and a supportive mattress helps relax the spine and rejuvenates the body for the next day,” said Sridhar Yalamanchili, a physical therapist at the Atlantic Spine Center in New York.
The perfect pillow depends on the type of sleeper you are. (Back? Side? Allergyprone?)
Regardless of snoozing position, a pillow should keep your head, neck and shoulders aligned with your spine, advised Michael J. Breus, PhD, a clinical psychologist and sleep medicine expert from Los Angeles, California. In order to achieve the perfect alignment, though, different types of sleepers require different types of pillows.
The best pillows for back sleepers
Look for a pillow that nestles the head at an intermediate height.
1. Proper Neck Support Pillow for Sleeping
Winter suggested the Proper pillow. It features an oval-shaped dip in the middle. “As your head sits in the hole, the pillow around it supports it properly,” he said.
2. BEDGEAR Alpine 2.0 Performance Position Pillow
Bedgear’s Alpine 2.0 Performance pillow is another good option. It was specifically tested for back sleeping comfort, according to the company's website. The height adds comfort for sleepers who like to rest their shoulders on the pillow.
The best pillows for side sleepers
This position is often recommended by experts. “Side sleeping in a fetal position opens up the spine and relaxes the muscles,” said Yalamanchili.
Side sleepers should choose a firmer, contoured pillow with a wave shape to cradle the head. “These help to maintain the natural distance between your shoulder and head to keep your posture better aligned,” Winter said.
3. Cr Memory Foam Contour Pillow with AirCell
The bestselling contoured pillow on Amazon features a washable jersey fabric cover over gel-infused memory foam.
4. Live & Sleep Resort Classic Memory Foam Pillow
Yalamanchili also recommended sliding a medium-firm pillow between the knees to ease pressure on the lower back. The bestselling medium-firm pillow on Amazon, from Live & Sleep, provides support through a CertiPUR-certified memory foam interior that caves a bit under pressure.
The best pillows for propped-up sleepers
Fall asleep in a chair or stack two or three pillows in order to stop yourself from snoring? Consider a wedge pillow, said Winter.
5. InteVision Foam Wedge Pillow
They raise the head and upper body more reliably than stacked pillows. helping to keep airways open and snores at bay. Your sleeping partner, kids, friends, family and neighbors will thank you.
The best pillows for stomach sleepers
Yalamanchili recommends avoiding this position, if possible. “It causes the natural curvature in the neck and lower back to flatten, putting excessive stress on your neck,” he said. Yet, there are some pillows that can help reduce this strain.
Choose a compressible pillow, which squeezes down into a flatter shape and reduces stress on the neck, Winter advised. But, be sure to stay away from memory foam, he added. Most people don’t find it appealing when their face sinks into these.
6. Sable Down Pillows (Set of Two)
The Sable down alternative pillow may be a good option. The height of the pillow is adjustable, and the softness allows your head to sink down low. Breus also recommended using a softer pillow and sliding a second one under the stomach and pelvis if you experience back pain.
The best pillows for the 'every which way' sleeper
For those who flop around at night — from back to side to stomach — a shredded latex pillow might be best, said Winter.
7. Sleep Artisan Natural Latex Pillow
Try the Sleep Artisan latex pillow. It is an Amazon Choice product and has a 4.7-star rating.
The best pillows for the allergy sufferer
When allergies kick in and sinuses start dripping, finding a comfortable sleep position might seem impossible. Changing out your pillow can help. “There are certain materials that tend to accumulate more allergens, like dust mites, in them. Down tends to be the worst,” said Winter. Swap it for a latex pillow, which resists allergen build up.
From Talalay to Dunlop materials, latex pillows can come in varying densities. So, if you find that one is too hard or soft, try another version, Winter advised.
8. Malouf Natural Talalay Latex Zoned Pillow
The 100-percent Talalay option from Malouf features a zoned design to strategically relieve pressure, according to the company.
9. Alpha Latex Hypoallergenic Pillow
This hypoallergenic pillow comes with three different texture options.
More sleep guides from BETTER
How to fall asleep faster, according to sleep doctors
Sleep on this: Consumer Reports' first-ever pillow ratings
14 smart products and sleep aids to help you fall asleep faster
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.