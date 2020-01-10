Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Your pet is part of the family — you’re going to want to keep them at their best. And as we reported, “there's more to pet ownership than a daily bowl of kibble,” especially when it comes to healthy living. As we all aim to improve our lives this year, don’t forget your four-legged family members — and yes, that applies to both the dog and cat in your life.
Here are a few simple things you can do right now to improve your co-existence with your pets:
- Wash your sheets more often if pets sleep with you.
- Groom your pets regularly (don’t be shy about the ears).
- Flea season isn’t just during the warmer months. Stay alert to signs of infection.
- Consider furniture and other surfaces made from pet-friendly materials.
- Pet-proof your home, especially the floors by choosing easy-to-clean hard materials like laminate or carpet tiles.
On top of that, there is a broad universe of pet-forward products that both improve the health, safety and happiness of your dog or cat, as well giving them a little "thank you" treat for the companionship they offer up. Below, we rounded up some of those products that will help you have a pet-healthy new year.
Best pet products for better feeding, sleeping and pooping
1. Serta Orthopedic Quilted Pillowtop Dog & Cat Bed
This bed is comfortable to cradle their joints and comes from one of the most renowned names in bedding. The foam surface is designed to be therapeutic for your pet and the cover is removable and machine-washable so upkeep is easier.
2. OurPets Comfort Diner Elevated Dog Food Dish
Two stainless steel bowls rest in an elevated dish to help with joint stress and make for more comfortable eating. Not only does the setup catch spills, but they’re dishwasher-safe for quick clean up. You can get it in three different sizes.
3. Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
This mega pack comes with 21 rolls — or 315 total poop bags for your next 315 walks. They’re unscented, which many people actually prefer, large enough for pick-up, and strong enough that they won’t rip at the seam or easily puncture.
4. Furbo Dog Camera
You don’t really know what your animals are doing when you’re out, but this HD camera, designed especially for pets, allows you to see and hear what’s going on. With a two-way microphone, you can also reassure them that you’re still watching. The device even allows you to toss them a small treat. Various alerts will send you notifications when your pooch is alert or barking.
5. Illumiseen LED Dog Collar
Available in six colors, this LED collar glows brightly for nighttime walks. With three modes, the light can stay steady or flash quick or slow. This collar has a USB rechargeable battery that’s good for five hours of illumination.
6. Pawz Water-Proof Dog Boot
If your dog’s paws get cold from the snow/ice or they’re in pain after walking on salt-covered roads, these waterproof rubber booties could keep them protected. Available in a variety of sizes for a variety of breeds, these can be re-worn a number of times until worn through.
7. Wild One Air Travel Carrier
If your little pooch often takes off in flight with you, this sleek carrier is one way to simplify the ride. It’s made with breathable mesh walls, shoulder straps that convert into a leash, outside straps that slide onto a suitcase handle and an inside that folds out into a comfy canopy bed. It's designed for dogs weighing up to 16 lbs.
Best pet health and hygiene products
8. ProDen PlaqueOff Powder for Dogs and Cats
When your cat’s or dog’s breath is unpleasant, you can take steps to fight off tarter, plaque and stink with this seaweed-sourced powder. You sprinkle it on their food twice daily so it's easier — and tastes better — than direct medication.
9. NexGard Chewable Tablets for Dogs
It’s important to keep up with your dog's flea and tick prevention year-round. These chewable tablets are easier to use than the leave-on treatment — and less messy, to boot. The medication is available in varying doses, depending on weight, from four to 121 pounds.
10. SmartCat Kitty’s Garden
A blend of real plant seeds, this box grows oats, rye, wheat and barley grass in as little as four days. Cats get their greens, which are healthy and also distract them from nibbling on the other, potentially toxic, plants in your home.
11. Soggy Doggy Microfiber Chenille Absorbent Towel
This microfiber chenille dog towel absorbs seven times its weight in water to dry your pup in a flash. Built-in pockets allow you to easily wipe their paws and belly and it won’t absorb icky smells. It can also be tossed in the wash after the work's done.
12. Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator
Accidents are inevitable. This spray stands up to hard-to-rid urine odors and stains and is safe to use on a range of surfaces, from carpets and couches to hardwood and tile. The spray is formulated with bacteria that activate when in contact with ammonia crystals and is safe to use around kids.
Best pet toys
13. SmartyKat Skitter Critters Catnip Cat Toy
This three-pack of furry mice toys is laced with catnip. Each mouse has a twisted rope tail to make playtime extra fun, and they’re sized for little paws. Plus, it’s one of the best-rated cat toys available, with more than 2,000 5-star reviews.
14. Chuckit! Ultra Ball
If you have a dog that likes to tear apart plush squeaker toys and tennis balls, this pack of two durable balls might help give him something else to chew on. The balls are outfitted with squeakers to help keep their attention and they also bounce and float for fetch on land and in water.
15. Bergan Star Chaser Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy
Keep your furniture in tact with this round catnip-laced scratch pad and LED motion-activated, flashing ball. The ball is designed to spin around the track, making this one interactive toy that owners say keeps their cats enthralled for a long time.
