At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Over their lifetime, the average American spends nearly 36 years in bed, according to a recent survey from Slumber Cloud.
That number includes the 6.93 hours average spent asleep at night, as well as the four hours the average American spends in bed whether they’re watching Netflix or just lounging about.
Eleven hours a day is a pretty high estimate, but even if you’re the type who is only in bed to catch your nightly Zzzs, it’s tough to dispute the importance of a quality mattress.
The Fourth of July holiday, as Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot notes, rivals Labor Day and Memorial Day as the best time of the year to save on a mattress. How can you ensure you’re getting the most for your money? What should you know before buying, and which ones are really the best deals right now?
Do you really need a new mattress? Time can tell.
First, consumers should evaluate if they really even need a new mattress. In all the excitement of deals and amped up marketing, it’s easy to be tempted.
One of the best indicators is time.
As NBC News Better previously reported, referencing research from Consumer Reports, if your mattress is more than 10 years old, it's time to replace it. Life spans tend to be shorter with latex mattresses, memory foam or inner spring mattresses.
A great mattress doesn’t have to cost a fortune
Haniya Rae, associate content manager, home & appliance for Consumer Reports Magazine, makes an important point: “There's not really a correlation between price and performance. You can get a great mattress for $600.”
Consumer Reports has tested and provided comprehensive reviews of “around 140 mattresses,” Rae says, adding that the best rated mattress in this lower price point category is Casper, whose Independence Day offer is highlighted in the deals section of this story below.
Opt for a trial period or test in store
If you’re going to spring on a new mattress, both Rae and Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at Offers.com underscore the importance of trying it out in store first, if possible.
“It’s difficult to make a decision when [online shopping] because touch is so important,” Rae says.
You may want to go a step beyond an in-store visit and opt for a trial period.
“Even lying down on a bunch of mattresses in the store may not be enough to tell if a mattress will actually improve your sleep quality or reduce your back pain,” says McGrath.
If back pain is an issue, or if you have any sleep disorders or other health issues, Rae reminds to be sure to talk to your doctor before making a purchase as they can give you helpful pointers on what to look for, but generally “there’s no easy way to know which is the best for you,” says Rae. “Mattresses are like a black box.”
How to clean your mattressMay 3, 201900:33
Standout deals on mattresses right now
Nearly every retailer who sells mattresses is hosting a sale right now, but some are more impressive than others.
Logan Block, the director of content at Sleepopolis.com shares his top five mattress deals happening this week.
“They’re a mix of different mattress styles and bedding options and all are really great discount,” Block says, citing the following:
- WinkBeds: Save $300 on your purchase of a WinkBeds mattress with code JULY300.
- Helix: You have a few discount options here, each touting two free Dream pillows: $200 off $1750 or more using the code FOURTH200; $150 off $1250 or more using the code FOURTH150 or $100 off any mattress purchase using the code FOURTH100.
- Bear: Use the code JULY20 to get 20 percent off sitewide. You can also snag two free Cloud Pillows with a mattress purchase.
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25 percent of all products sitewide. Discount applies automatically at checkout.
- Casper: Get 10 percent off your purchase at checkout using code STRIPES.
Courtney Jespersen, consumer savings expert for NerdWallet, shared the following deals that caught her eye:
- Lull: Get $150 off the Lull mattress.
- Macy’s: Save 20 to 65 percent on select mattresses.
- Nectar Sleep: Get $125 off, plus two free pillows when you purchase a mattress.
- Purple: Get 10 percent off your entire order with a mattress purchase.
Do a quick price comparison to ensure the best deal
Skirboll reminds consumers to do price comparisons when mattress shopping.
“You can compare mattress deals at various retailers including Tempurpedic, Serta, Allswell, Purple and more using on RetailMeNot,” she says. “You can also find great prices at Macy’s with this 8 percent cash back offer, and the best part is it can be stacked with other offers to save even more.”
A mattress topper can be worth it (especially if a new mattress isn’t an option)
McGrath adds that mattress toppers are also on sale this holiday.
“If you're not ready, or can't afford, to replace your entire mattress, a topper can improve your sleep quality for much less,” says McGrath. “Plenty of high-quality toppers range in price from around $50 to around $200, so it's much less of an outlay compared to buying a new mattress. There are plenty of varieties, including memory foam, pillow top and gel. Experimenting with mattress toppers can also give you an idea of which materials you prefer, so you're better informed when the time does come to shop for a new mattress.”
You can find deals on mattress toppers right now from Sears, JC Penney, Macy’s and most other department and big box stores hosting Fourth of July sales on home products.
A mattress cover can enhance durability
Jessica Jones, The Sleep Judge expert and mattress product tester, points out that a mattress cover, also called a mattress protector, can improve the durability of your mattress and help make it last longer. You can find plenty on sale at the aforementioned department stores, as well as at Overstock, Target and Sit ’n Sleep.
MORE FROM BETTER
- How often to replace everything in your bathroom, bedroom and kitchen
- BETTER's How to clean everything guide
- How often you should clean your home, according to science
- Why the 20/10 method can change the way you clean
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.