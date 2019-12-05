Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether you’re a runner or you’ve got a runner in your life, the holidays are a perfect time to stock up for the year ahead. From cold-weather gear to the latest trail shoes and everything in between, the choices are endless and sometimes confusing.
We’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best running related gear of 2019.
Best gifts for runners
1. Icebreaker Kinetica Long-sleeve Crew
Icebreaker makes this product from a merino wool and TENCEL mix, resulting in a lightweight, high-performing layer that moves with you. Use it next to your skin as a base layer on the coldest days, or solo during those in-between temperatures. A relaxed fit that looks good on all body types.
2. MERRELL MTL Cirrus Trail Shoe
This lightweight trail runner is designed for those who like to attack the dirt but still have the protection of a rock plate and sturdy lugs on the sole for ultimate grip-ability. A mesh upper affords breathability and the Hyperlock heel and lacing keeps the foot firmly in place. A bright pop of orange color is a fun incentive to get the shoes out onto the trails.
3. Altra Torin 4 Plush Road Shoe
With a 28mm stack height in the sole, the Torin aims to deliver a smooth, cushy ride. Like all Altras, the Torin features a foot shaped toe box. The upper is engineered knit, and the company says that its midsole/outsole combo allows the foot to move freely.
4. HOKA One One Ora Recovery Shoe
After a run, treat your feet with a cushy, slip-on shoe that is high on the style points. They are perfect for travel, too, as they fold down and pack away easily into a carry on. Odds are, however, you’ll be sliding them on after that race or long run and keeping them on all day, no packing necessary.
5. Cotopaxi Allpa Del Dia Backpack
Because all runners need somewhere to stash their gear to and from runs and races, Cotopaxi has the bag to fit it all. In fun colors made from 100 percent repurposed fabric, every pack is unique as end users select the color combo they like best. Features include a rain cover, tuck-away straps, and a suitcase style opening.
6. Injinji Run Lightweight No-Show Socks
This is the original five-toe sock brand’s lowest-bulk sock, designed for a wide variety of runs and surfaces. The 200-needle count means the socks are sturdy and ready for the long haul and COOLMAX fibers keep the feet dry and cool. Available in a wide variety of colors.
7. Nathan Vaporhowe Waistpak
Nathan partnered with ultra runner Stephanie Howe to design this minimalist waistpak, which includes a 20 oz. soft flask with a bite valve that keeps liquids from escaping. A front zippered pocket is large enough for most smartphones and the center back pocket holds the included flask, room for nutrition and other essentials.
8. Julbo Aerolite Sunglasses
These lightweight sunglasses are designed for women or men with smaller faces. The lenses transition from clear to dark, depending on the conditions, and offer superior grip and ventilation. Good for the road, even better for the trails.
9. Erica Sara Designs Beads Collection
Sara, a runner herself, combines her jewelry making talents with her passion for the sport. Her sterling silver beads collection is available for necklaces or anklets and she custom engraves each one to include initials, distances, mantras and more.
Another option for the marathoner in your life is the 26.2 Rectangle Sterling Silver Running Necklace.
10. Kalenji Kiprun Jacket by Decathlon
As the temperatures drop this winter, stay warm with the added layer of this sleek, form-fitting jacket. What we love about this one is its breathability thanks to the ventilated arms and back, plus the two zippered pockets that allow you to stash keys, gels or money. The best part? A price tag of just $39.99.
11. Title Nine Mad Dash Reversible Running Tights
We love the fun print on these tights and the fact that the print is reflective for safety is even better. When you reverse to the solid side, a simple turn of the cuff still delivers visibility for those dark, early-morning or late-night runs. An elastic waist with draw cord on one side and two pockets on the print side seal the deal.
And here's a tight option for cold-weather runs: Athleta's Altitude Tight with Polartec Power Stretch
More products to make your — or their — run better
Apple Watch Series 5
Athleta A-C Contender Bra
Rhone Relay Jacket
Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Waterproof Earbuds
Any and all of these runner specific products would be welcome under the tree or in a stocking. They will keep your runner warm, comfortable and set for the year of running ahead, whether their journey includes racing or simply enjoying the great outdoors.
