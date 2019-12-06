Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
High quality skincare products undoubtedly make for great holiday gifts. But if you’re uncertain about what the person needs or wants — like their skin type and or specific skin care regimen — there’s one product you can always go with: hand cream.
Whether you opt for a luxe tube of hand cream that looks just as good as it feels or a budget-friendly, best-kept secret, this is one gift you can be certain will get use. And that’s especially true during this time of year, when extra moisture is a must. With good options available in virtually every price range, they can make for a perfect gift to give just about anyone — from your coworkers to your mom, dad and even a picky significant other.
Here, we share seven of the most gift-worthy hand creams, including options from cult-favorite brands like Byredo and Supergoop.
Best hand creams to gift this season
1. Byredo Blanche Hand Cream
This luxe hand cream from Byredo packs the same bold, olfactory punch as the brand’s beloved candles and perfumes in a thick, nourishing hand cream. Infused with softening shea butter and with floral notes of pink pepper, white rose, peony and neroli, this lightweight, moisturizing tube doubles as a fragrance.
2. J.R. Watkins Aloe and Green Tea Hand Cream
For fans of natural products, this smoothing hand cream boasts 99 percent natural ingredients. It’s formulated with shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil, leaving the skin not only softened and moisturized, but smelling light and fresh — and it’s not overpowering. Fit for more than routine daily use, the brand and reviewers alike recommend massaging it onto clean hands before bed for a relaxing sleep.
3. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
L'Occitane shea butter infused hand cream utilizes the healing powers of honey, almond, and coconut oil to nourish, protect, and revitalize your skin. Meanwhile, ingredients like jasmine and ylang-ylang leave a subtle, delicate scent on the skin. Bonus? It’s great for just about every skin type — from oily and acne-prone, to mature, sensitive, dry and combination skin.
4. Lano Coconutter Hand Cream
For the person who never seems to be able to find a hand cream that works for them, this intense multi-use formula from Lano is worth trying out. Its superstar ingredient lanolin is there to promote moisture. The cream’s shea butter, lemon oil, and milk and honey work to condition, nourish, and revitalize even the driest hands. Warm the cream between your hands and massage it into your skin, nail beds, cuticles, and even your feet.
5. Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream
This is another long-standing favorite, and with good reason. Ideal for all skin types, the cream provides not only immediate moisture but long-lasting relief, with the help of olive oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. What’s more, the formula also includes polyphenols actions — antioxidants with anti-aging benefits.
6. Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream
Despite common misconceptions, SPF is a year-long necessity, and is important to apply everywhere — especially the delicate skin on your hands. This hand cream from Supergoop! makes it easy to check off both boxes, with a rich formula infused with SPF 40, powerful antioxidants and skin-soothing natural oils like meadowfoam and argan oil that moisturize skin without feeling too greasy or heavy.
7. Tatcha Indigo Soothing Silk Hand Cream
Tatcha utilizes the healing properties of the anti-inflammatory indigo plant to soothe inflamed skin, while silk and squalane work to hydrate and repair. The gentle formula is ideal for those with dry, sensitive skin that’s prone to forming rough, dry patches.
