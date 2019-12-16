Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday weren't your thing — you’re more into the adrenaline rush that comes from buying gifts last-minute.
No worries. We’ve got you covered with 18 gifts that deliver must-have items at a variety of price points to meet every need — and every person — on your list. From food-centric and fitness-forward gifts, to tech products and housewares, there's something on this list for everyone.
Best last minute gifts under $50
1. George & Viv Holiday Gifting Bar Soap
Wrapped in festive paper and adorned with sequins and pom poms, this soap ranks high in presentation. Standout scents include Dear Santa (cinnamon-citrus), Snowman (peppermint and spearmint) and Penguin (toasted sugar and orange blossom).
2. Marble + Brass Cheese Knives
Perfect to tote to a party as a hostess gift, the set of three cheese utensils includes a knife, spreader and slicer. The handles are a white marble, while the knives themselves are stainless steel with a trendy brass finish.
3. Reduce Lowball Tumbler
The 10-ounce tumbler is designed to keep wine, cocktails, soda or water cold, whether you're sipping at the office, beach or around the tree on Christmas day. The base is outfitted with silicone to stop it from sliding on the table, plus the material is sweat-proof, keeping your hands dry while you sip.
4. Marina Monogram Coaster
The four-inch white marble coaster gets its beauty and shine from a mother-of-pearl and abalone shell. The monogrammed letter comes in gold to give the coaster an elegant, and personalized, finish.
5. “Dinner Just for Two” by Christina Lane
Whether you’re making an everyday minestrone or a romantic gnocchi meal, Christina Lane’s book has a wealth of delicious — and doable — recipes that make just enough for a perfect date night in.
6. Athleta Banff Faux Fur Earmuff
Keep ears warm — without having to forego your tunes — with these black faux fur muffs. They’re outfitted with headphone wires so you can hook them up to your phone to stay warm and connected.
7. Harry & David Gold Pear Gift Crate
This wooden gift crate comes with five of H&D’s famously sweet and juicy Royal Riviera Pears wrapped up in gold foil. A tasty and unexpected treat to find on your doorstep.
Best last minute gifts between $50 and $150
8. Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
Give the gift of comfort with these cozy slippers, which have a suede upper and is lined with shearling. They come in six neutral colors, including navy, grey and a range of brown hues.
9. Pottery Barn Gray Ombre Faux Fur Robe
This plush robe is trimmed with fur around the neck, opening and wrists. The full-body length adds warmth. Get it monogrammed for an extra dose of personalization.
10. The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Bundle
The four-piece set includes AOS’s hero products: pre-shave oil, shaving cream, the badger brush shaving brush and after-shave balm. Everything the man in your life needs to shave, soften and smooth his skin — for the perfect shave from start to finish.
11. Meater+
This wireless Bluetooth meat thermometer can send a signal from up to 165 feet away so you can kick back on the couch while the oven or grill does its job. The smart functions estimate cooking and resting time and monitors both internal and meat temps, alerting you when it’s close to being ready or if it’s been cooking too long.
12. Emile Henry Pizza Gift Set
For the pizza-obsessed, this DIY three-piece set lets them bake up their own pie in-house. The set comes with a black ceramic pizza stone, a wood pizza peel to toss your pie in the oven, and a pizza wheel to slice their pie.
13. Ring 2 Video Doorbell
The frequent flyer often away from home (or the hermit who likes to avoid most face-to-face interaction) will love this second set of eyes on their front door. Get your doorbell ring to go straight to your phone, see who’s there, and talk to visitors through the device. Motion sensors also trigger alerts to keep an eye on your home if you’re away, day or night.
Best last minute gifts that cost more than $150
14. Ecco Golf S-Lite Golf Shoe
For the guy who golfs every weekend, the Ecco Golf shoe is as stylish as it is functional. The material is lightweight and breathable, thanks to yak leather. It also features a molded heel and padded sole to keep feet steady and comfortable. Choose from white, gray or navy.
15. Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch
The smartwatch is outfitted with some great features, including contact-less pay for purchases, more than 15 indoor sports apps, built-in GPS, fitness monitors that track data like your VO2 max and a touch screen for swiping. The device is also water resistant so a quick swim or shower won’t damage it.
16. YETI Hopper Flip Portable Cooler
This personal-sized cooler holds six cans plus ice. The zipper is leak-proof, while the outer shell is waterproof and durable. It’s lightweight when empty (under three pounds) and has a handy shoulder strap, making for an easily portable cooler.
17. Bose SoundLink II Around Ear Wireless Headphones
These top-ranked wireless headphones deliver impressive sound, are Bluetooth-enabled, and are equipped with a microphone so you can make calls with them, too. Another perk: The battery offers 15 hours of juice so you don’t have to worry about constantly seeking a charge. A lightweight fit makes them comfortable, too.
18. Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset
The VR headset lets you drop in on sporting events and concerts, travel to exotic locales, play more than 1,000 games, meet up with friends, or submerge yourself in your favorite TV show or movie. The surround sound is bold, clear and crisp, enhancing the entire experience.
