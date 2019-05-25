At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
In addition to paying respect and honoring our troops, Memorial Day weekend is also known to be a time when retailers cut their prices in tons of key categories.
We dug through the internet and found some great Memorial Day deals that have already started. Whether you need a new mattress, TV or some new hair care products, it seems like there are sales on just about everything.
Memorial Day Mattress Sales
Tulo 10-inch Medium Mattress, $349 (usually $700), Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm is currently offering up to $700 off on all different mattresses. You can find a great deal on any size, including this queen-sized 10-inch Tulo mattress for 42 percent off.
To save up to $700 on a new mattress or accessory, shop Mattress Firm's Memorial Day Sale.
Blue Fusion 100 Firm, $999 (usually $1,099), Serta
Serta also has some great Memorial Day sales to check out. You can save up to $600 on mattress sets and you can save $100-$200 off some of their most popular mattresses, like the Blue Fusion 100 Firm.
To save up to $600, shop Serta's Memorial Day Instant Savings sale.
Tempur-Adapt, $2,099 (usually $2,199), Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic mattresses are known for their personalized support and comfort. Right now, the store is offering up to $300 off on select mattresses. And if you;re still on the fence about dropping a chunk of change on a new mattress, you can also choose to pay it off in monthly installments, which lessens the sticker shock.
To save up to $300, shop Tempur-Pedic's Memorial Day Savings sale.
Bear Mattress, $672 (usually $840), Bear Mattress
This is a great mattress deal. The queen-sized mattress has cooling technology, memory foam and more. It's also available in all other size options. Bear Mattress is offering 20 percent off site-wide plus two free pillows with the code MD20.
To take 20 percent off and get two free pillows, shop Bear Mattress's Memorial Day Sale.
Tempur-Cloud Pillow, 2 for $99 (normally $79 each), Tempur-Pedic
This one is not technically a mattress, but with 2,012 reviews and a 4.7 star rating this pillow is great for those who are new to memory foam. The Tempur-Cloud's lower profile and softer feel make it similar to a traditional pillow. Plus, it's suitable for all sleep positions. For head, neck and shoulder support, check out their Essential Support Pillow, which is also 2 for $99 for Memorial Day.
Memorial Day Home Sales
Norton Rocking Chair, $159 (usually $249), Wayfair
Now that the weather is nice, do you foresee some relaxing weekends in your furture? This best-selling outdoor rocking chair is part of Wayfair's huge Memorial Day furniture sale. You can save up to 70 percent off on patio furniture, living room furniture, end tables, rugs and more.
For more deals, shop Wayfair's up to 70 percent off Memorial Day Clearance sale.
Chervey Natural Mango Wood Living Room Side Table, $39 (usually $49), Houzz
Need a small, yet chic side table for an empty corner in your house? Small accents can make all the difference if you're trying to spruce up your home this spring and this mango wood will add a natural touch to any bedroom or living room. Houzz is offering up to 75 percent off on various furniture items now through May 29.
For more deals, shop Houzz's Memorial Day Preview sale.
3 Piece Wicked/Rattan Basket Set, $28 (usually $45), Birch Lane
Wicker baskets are a great way to store and organize miscellaneous items around the house. And now is a good time to stock up: Birch Lane is having an extra 15 percent off Memorial Day Sale now with the code HATSOFF.
Multi Stripe Hello Doormat, $9 (usually $13), Target
A fun doormat is a great outdoor home accessory, especially when you choose a colorful, summery option. (Not to mention it helps keeps some of the dirt outside, and off your floors.) Target is offering up to 30% off home items, plus you can get an extra 15 percent off with the code HOME.
For more deals, shop Target's 30 percent off Memorial Day Sale.
Lilly Pulitzer Planters, $24 (usually $40), Pottery Barn
If you need some new patio furniture or decor, then you'll want to check out Pottery Barn's sale where you can save up to 50 percent off on outdoor items, like this Lilly Pulitzer planter, which will help add some more greenery to your outdoor space. And by using the code SAVEMORE at Pottery Barn, you can also save up to 30 percent off other items, plus get free shipping.
For more deals, shop Pottery Barn's Buy More, Save More Plus Free Shipping event.
Safavieh Madison Avery Boho Vintage Rug, $23 (usually $108), Overstock
This vintage style rug will definitely liven up an entryway or hallway, plus it's easier to keep clean than a huge area rug. You can find other fun pieces like this for up to 70 percent off at Overstock's huge Memorial Day Blowout sale.
For more deals, shop Overstock's up to 70 percent off Memorial Day Blowout Sale.
Sip Sip Tumbler With Straw, $11 (usually $15), Ban.do
This fun floral cup is great for summer picnics, cookouts or taking some water with you on the go. Band.do is offering 25% off other home items, as well as summer clothes and accessories.
For more deals shop Ban.do and get 25 percent off summer favorites.
Memorial Day Appliance Sales
Chefman Electric Egg Cooker, $18 (usually $40), Best Buy
You can save big right now on small appliances, like this highly-rated egg cooker, or big appliances, like a dishwasher, at Best Buy.
For more deals, shop Best Buy's 40 percent off appliance Top Deals Memorial Day sale.
Eufy RoboVac 11c, $200 (usually $289), Walmart
Walmart currently has tons of small appliances on sale for up to 40% off. One of the best finds is this handy robotic vacuum, which will make cleaning the crumbs and pet fur off your floor effortless.
For more deals, shop Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Center for 40 percent off.
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $80 (usually $198), Wayfair
Right now, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off on many different items, including appliances. This air fryer is 60% off and will help you make delicious meals that have the crunchy texture of fried food, without all the extra fat and calories.
For more deals, shop Wayfair's up to 70 percent off Memorial Day Clearance sale.
Memorial Day Grill Sales
RevoAce 4-Burner LP Gas Grill with Side Burner, $159 (usually $179), Walmart
What's a summer party without firing up the grill? If yours has seen better days, this stainless steel grill will look nice in your yard and get the job done for your next cookout. For more deals on grills and other summer items, head over to Walmart to save up to 40 percent off.
For more deals, shop Walmart's Memorial Day Savings Center for 40 percent off.
Grand Grill Daddy Grill Cleaning Brush, $56 (usually $70), Williams Sonoma
If you already have a grill but you need some tools to clean it, then check out the sale at Williams Sonoma. The retailer is offering 20 percent off outdoor cooking and dining essentials.
For more deals, shop Williams Sonoma's 20 percent off outdoor cooking & dining essentials sale.
Memorial Day Electronics Sales
Toshiba 43-inch LED Smart TV, $230 (usually $330), Best Buy
Best Buy is running some deals on electronics as well, including TVs. This 43-inch smart TV is a great option for a family room or bedroom.
For more deals, shop Best Buy's 40 percent off appliance Top Deals Memorial Day sale.
Echo Dot Kids Edition, $35 (usually $70), Amazon
Right now you can get an Echo Dot Kids Edition for half it's usual price on Amazon. The device includes easy-to-use parental controls and it can play music, read stories, answer questions and more.
Memorial Day Beauty Sales
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, $26 (usually $32), Dermstore
This is a weightless sunscreen made with an oil-free formula to shield your skin this summer. Dermstore is offering 20 percent off on a variety of brands and products now through May 28 with code SUMMER.
For more deals, shop Dermstore's Summer Sale.
dpHUE Color Touch-Up Spray, $14 (usually $28), Ulta
Ulta is having a Gorgeous Hair Event now through June 1, and every day features new discounts on popular hair products, like this dpHUE Color Touch-Up Spray, which will help you cover roots in between hair coloring appointments.
Memorial Day Fashion Sales
Golda Slide Sandal, $41 (usually $69), Nordstrom
Right now, Nordstrom is having their Half Yearly Sale where you can save up to 50 percent off on brands like Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch and more. These casual summer sandals are a steal at 40 percent off, and fuse office-friendly fashion with comfort.
For more deals, shop Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale until June 2nd.
True Body V Neck Bra, $39 (normally $49), True & Co.
True & Co. bras are all over the internet, garnering thousands of positive reviews for "being extremely comfortable" and a "game-changer for large-busted women." The True Body V Neck Bra is their best-seller. TODAY Director of Commerce, Jen Birkhofer loves hers. "It's just so soft and I really feel like it smooths me out. I absolutely hate wearing bras and this is a dream." They rarely offer sales but everything on their site is 20 percent off right now with the code BIGSALE. Their seamless underwear are great, too.
For more deals, shop True & Co.'s The Big Sale and get 20 percent off sitewide.
V-neck sweater with side buttons, $47.70 (usually $79.50), J.Crew
J. Crew is known for their office wardrobe staples and comfortable summer attire alike. And now is a good time to stock up on both. You can save 40 percent off your purchase this weekend using code SHOP40 at checkout. We are loving this linen blend sweater for this spring and summer (to keep you warm when that office air conditioning kicks into high gear). It comes on five different color choices.
For more deals, shop J.Crew's summer sale and get 40 percent off everything in your basket.
Stripe Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, $43.77 (usually $72), GAP
This summery dress is fashionable enough for the office while still being lightweight and comfy. And best of all, it's on sale. GAP is currently offering up to 50% off everything, so it's a gfreat time to stock up on basics like T-shirts, shorts and comfortable dresses. Make sure you use code READY at checkout.
For more deals, shop GAP's 50 percent off summer sale.
For more deals, shop Nasty Gal's Grill TF Out sale.
Tie-Waist Midi Dress in Terrazzo, $102 (usually $128), Madewell
This printed sundress is a perfect piece to wear to a summer BBQ, on a date or to a casual wedding. Madewell is offering 20 percent off dresses and sandals with the code PERFECTMATCH.
For more deals, shop Madewell's sale on summer dresses and sandals.
Tomgirl Denim Bermuda Shorts, $34 (usually $45), American Eagle
If you need some new summer staples then check out the sale at American Eagle. They are offering 25% to 65% off everything, including these casual Bermuda shorts which are made from a comfortable stretch material, provide more coverage and and come in sizes 00 to 20.
For more deals, shop American Eagle and get 25-60 percent off everything.
Hepburn Glasses, $40, EyeBuyDirect
For those in need of a new pair of frames, Eye Buy Direct has some great deals happening right now. You can save 20% off frames and 30% off lenses by using code 20AND30 at checkout. This round Hepburn style is available in four different colors.
For more deals, shop EyeBuyDirect's Memorial Day Deal.
Merianne Tassel Earrings, $20 (usually $42), BaubleBar
Statement earrings are a smart, budget-friendly way to elevate a look, or refresh old pieces you have in your closet, without spending a lot of money. BaubleBar currently has tons of jewelry on sale right now including these black beaded tassel earrings, which are on trend this season.
For more deals, shop BaubleBar's Memorial Day sale selection.
Editor's note: sale prices are subject to change throughout the weekend. Be sure to check for updated discount codes on company websites!
This article was originally published on TODAY.com.
More from TODAY
- 10 best summer jackets for women 2019
- 4 summer must-haves, according to Consumer Reports
- Everything we're eyeing from Wayfair's huge Memorial Day sale
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.