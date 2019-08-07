At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
It seems like swimwear designers finally understand that women want to do more than just lounge around and look pretty in their bathing suits. Whether we’re swimming for exercise, stand-up paddleboarding, walking on the beach, or (let’s be real) running around after kids, some extra support is essential.
Plus, the added coverage of a one-piece is helpful, too. “UV rays can pass through the spaces between woven or knitted fibers in fabric,” says dermatologist Keira L. Barr, MD, founder of Resilient Health Institute. Synthetic fabrics such as polyester, lycra, and nylon with elastic threads — like the kind in bathing suits — pull fibers tightly together, which helps keep out the UV rays.
We asked a group of wellness-oriented women for their favorite suits that provide support and coverage — while also being fun to wear. Here’s what they said.
The Sidestroke, Summersalt
“This suit provides an amazing fit with a flattering style, for under $100,” says Suzie Welsh, a fertility nurse and founder of Binto Supplements. Plus, the swimsuits made in a sustainable manner — the company uses recycled materials for their fabrics and product packaging.
Graphic Scoop-Back Swimsuits, Old Navy
“I like that Old Navy’s suits are fashionable without breaking the bank. I can wear them a few times this summer and not feel guilty getting some new suits next season,” says Stacey Feintuch, a journalist in New Jersey. This fun, colorful suit that also offers UPF 40+ protection.
TYR Twisted Bra Solid Controlfit Swimsuit, Amazon
“I don’t play around, and these suits offer great coverage and pretty patterns,” says Taylor, who swims and competes in triathlons. With an antimicrobial lining and a durable, chlorine-proof fabric that lasts for up to 300 hours of performance, this suit is the perfect choice for ladies who love to swim.
Vintage Floral One Piece, Athleta
“This suit may look flirty and flower-y, but it stands up to any type of watersport — from swimming to surfing to stand-up paddleboarding,” says Ashley Battersby, a yoga instructor and owner of State of Mind Studio. Plus, the adjustable ties let you customize your fit.
Nip Tuck Joanne One-Piece Swimsuit, Amazon
“I love this one-piece I just bought this summer. It has ruching in the tummy and waist area with a sweetheart neckline, and has been very comfortable and forgiving for a growing belly this summer (I’m pregnant!). I look forward to wearing next summer, too.” — Diana Kelly Levey, health writer and editor
Carve Swimsuit, Sweaty Betty
“This swimsuit feels like you’re wearing your favorite sports bra at the beach — but on your entire body” says Ashley Ross, a health editor. The style is sexy for sure, but the chlorine-resistant, UPF 50+ material is both technical and supportive enough for athletic pursuits.
