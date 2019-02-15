Get the Better newsletter.

Feb. 15, 2019, 5:06 PM GMT By Nicole Spector

The country may be intensely divided over the current commander-in-chief, but Presidents Day (which originated as a nod to George Washington’s birthday) has acquired a distinctly non-political meaning in the retail world.

Like so many official holidays, Presidents Day has become a day — or more often, a three-day weekend — of mega sales.

Retailers across all categories are hosting some sort of special, but the area where bargain hunters should focus is home goods, apparel and tech.

It’s not uncommon to see discounts in the neighborhood of 35 percent off on appliances, and around 70 percent off on home decor.

“If Black Friday is synonymous with electronics, Presidents Day is synonymous with appliances and mattresses,” says Courtney Jespersen, consumer savings expert for NerdWallet. “Sales over the holiday weekend revolve around products for the home, and it’s not uncommon to see discounts in the neighborhood of 35 percent off on appliances, and around 70 percent off on home decor. In January, we saw big discounts on bedding as a part of white sales, and these discounts are continuing.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals out there. Keep in mind that if shopping online, you might maximize your savings with browser extensions like EBates, which can get you cash back on select purchases, and Wikibuy, which can help you find lower prices.

This is the best time to save on a mattress

"Presidents Day is notorious for exceptional mattress sales, with retailers like Sears, JCPenney and 1800Mattress taking down prices by up to 60 percent,” says Carson Yarbrough, spokesperson for Offers.com. “Many stores throw in incentives like free box springs and free delivery to sweeten the deal."

Elizabeth Petty of mattress review site Mattress Advisor, is most impressed by the Presidents Day sale from Brooklyn Bedding, which is touting 25 percent off all mattress models. “You [can save] as much as $600 on a king size Spartan mattress, their popular luxury model,” she says.

For a full bedroom makeover, Petty recommends checking out GhostBed, which can enable you to save $799 with purchase of a mattress and adjustable base. “They’ll also throw in two free pillows,” Petty says.

More noteworthy mattress sales:

Wayfair: Up to 75 percent off select mattresses

Crate & Barrel: 20 percent off mattresses and box springs.

Allswell: 15 percent off site-wide with code 15FORALL

Helix: $100 off buys of $600 or more with code PREZ100, $150 off buys of $1250 or more with code PREZ150 and $200 off purchases of $1750 or more with code PREX200

Tuft & Needle: $150 off the “Mint” mattress, and two free pillows

Leesa: 15 percent off any premium mattress, and two free pillows

Casper: 10 percent off any mattress with the code PRES.

Bear Mattress: $300 off orders over $1,200 with code PRES300, and $150 off orders over $500 with code PRES150, plus a free “Bear” pillow.

Raymour & Flanigan: Up to $500 off on select adjustable Tempur-Pedic mattresses

Macy’s: The clearance and closeout section has certain mattresses marked down by more than a thousands bucks.

Major appliances are on major sale

"If you’re in the market for a new fridge, stovetop, washer-dryer or other major appliance, Presidents Day weekend is the time to buy,” says Yarbrough. “Last year, stores like Best Buy and Lowe's took up to 30 percent off major appliances from top brands like Kenmore and Samsung."

Appliances on sale:

Sears: Up to 40 percent off major appliances

Best Buy: Up to 35 percent off appliances

Lowe’s: Up to 35 percent off appliances

Home Depot: Up to 35 percent off appliance special buys

AJ Madison: Savings north of $2k on select major appliances

Furniture and décor deals

Furniture is also going to be basking in the sun of savings this weekend.

Some sales to check out:

Houzz: Up to 80 percent off home furnishings

Overstock: Up to 70 percent off an array of items, plus free shipping. Take an extra 15 percent off select furniture.

West Elm: Up to 40 percent off best-selling furniture and up to 30 percent off select sofas, sectionals and chairs

Target: Up to 25 percent off home items (online only)

Wayfair: Various discounts on furniture as part of its Presidents Day Blowout

World Market: 15 percent off and free shipping with code President15

Retailers touting furniture and/or mattress sales will likely be pushing significant deals on accompanying décor.

“Many retailers place an emphasis on home goods during Presidents Day sales, dropping prices on linens, decor and kitchenware by up to 50 percent,” says Yarbrough.

Clothing sales: Winter is ending, but now’s the time to buy cold weather apparel

“Now that winter is beginning to wind down, retailers are ramping up their sales to clear out all of the winter apparel and accessories as they need to make room on the shelves for new spring inventory,” says Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. “You can expect to see a lot of clothing items on sale or clearance.”

Some of the hottest deals:

Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off on select apparel, including suits and business wear, with a Presidents Day Sale set to launch soon

Kohl’s: Save 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more, of 15 percent using promo code COLD

Forever 21: Get an extra 50 percent off sale items. Check out the outlet for deals as low as $1.90.

Rachel Roy: 40 to 60 percent off sale items

American Eagle: 60 percent off clearance items

H&M: Up to 70 percent off select styles in-store and online

Old Navy: Up to 50 percent off storewide

Carters: 50 to 70 percent off the entire site, plus extra 25 percent with code PRESDAY

Tech deals: some shiny discounts (including Apple)

Apple is offering up to $300 eligible Mac computers. We don’t often see sales from Apple, so jump on these offers while they’re hot.

“Many people don’t realize Presidents Day weekend is a great time to buy electronics,” says Skirboll. “We expect to see an average of 30 percent off items including computers, TVs, tablets, printers and more. Evine is offering deep discounts on 4K Samsung TVs and Apple is offering up to $300 eligible Mac computers. We don’t often see sales from Apple, so jump on these offers while they’re hot.”

More hot deals in tech:

Best Buy: Up to $300 off select gaming computers and monitors

Newegg: Up to $500 off select tech

Big Lots: Up to 50 percent off, plus free shipping on orders of $99 and up

Amazon: An assortment of deals including $50 off a Fire TV Recast (DVR) bundle , $50 off an Echo Show (2nd Gen), $54 off Norton Security Premium software and $30 off a Kindle Paperwhite.

For local deals or those offered by smaller businesses, scope social media. This is a shopping holiday that all types of retailers (not just the big ones) will be observing.

