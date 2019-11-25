Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Whether it's essential oils, a gift certificate to the spa or a much-needed sleep aid, helping someone unwind is always a welcome gift.
It can be hard for anyone to make time, but the right gift can encourage and incentivize a loved one to do just that. Scroll on for 18 gifts that will inspire someone you love to carve out a little more "me time".
Best self-care gifts
1. Soothe Calm. Cleanse. Cure. Holiday Gift Set
The Soothe gifting set comes with three sachets of fragrant, coconut milk-rich bath salts and — maybe more importantly — a $150 massage gift card. The gift card allows you to book an on-demand massage through soothe.com, which schedules a massage therapist to show up at your door in under an hour.
2. Esker Allover Roller
This jade body roller is heftier than typical roller weights to help you tackle larger body areas like arms or legs. Using the textured roller is designed to increase circulation to the applied area, making it feel like you’re giving yourself a light massage.
3. Plant Apothecary Super Soak Healing Bath
Spike your bath with this soak, which is made with sea salt and gets its sinus-clearing (but pleasant) scent from an organic mustard and eucalyptus oil, which aims to help soothe aching muscles.
4. Acupressure Mat and Pillow
When you lie down on this mat, the pointy plastic discs will target pressure points all around your body. It’s designed to stimulate mood-boosting chemicals in your body, but we bet it just feels good.
5. Wild Woodlands Signature Scented Candle
If you want to step things up with a scented gift, consider the Illuminations candle brand. The Wild Woodlands candle is made of a blend of fir needles and cedar-wood, as well as amber, musk, patchouli and clove.
6. Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Whether you buy it in terracotta, black, or white, this oil diffuser is a stylish device. The stone diffuser has a ceramic cover, the water basin is designed to be easy-to-clean, and the scent will travel far, filling a up to a 550-square-foot space.
7. Cocokind Winter Essentials Kit
Cold weather can do a number on anyone's skin, and this kit is designed to bring it back to life with a collection of the travel-sized products that Cocokind is famous for: facial cleansing oil, rosewater facial toner, mymatcha all-over moisture stick, and chia facial oil.
8. Sephora Scalp Massager
This stocking stuffer-sized self-care tool can be used in or out of the shower to give your scalp a much-needed massage. The silicone bristles will flex with your hair for snag-free brushing.
Best gifts for the homebody
9. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan
This cardigan is a wearable fuzzy blanket — and feels that way. It sports that soft, coziness that you want to wrap up in. The longer length adds warmth and you can stash chilly hands — or snacks — in the front pockets.
10. TOMS Rodeo Slippers
The navy check signals the holidays without being too kitschy. The faux fur shearling lining keeps toes warm and the Rodeos can also be worn as a mule. They’re fit for indoor use or a quick run outside to get the morning newspaper.
11. Pottery Barn Pom Pom Throw
There’s no better way to curl up with a movie than to include an especially soft blanket. The fabric is Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it’s free of toxins and was produced in an eco-friendly way. Choose from seven colors, ranging from neutral to bold.
12. Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp
The natural warm glow from the lamp is designed to be calming and soothing. The switch is adjustable to boost brightness or dim down.
13. Smeg Electric Kettle
Available in nine colors, the retro-styled stainless steel Smeg is an electric kettle that sits on a 360-degree swivel base, shuts off automatically after the water boils, and has lid that's designed to slow down escaping steam.
Best gifts for sleep and for the bedroom
14. C by GE C-Sleep Dimmable Light Bulb
This Bluetooth-enabled light bulb dims at night to help you fall asleep and brightens in the morning to help you rise and shine.
15. Nodpod Weighted Sleep Mask Eye Pillow
This sleep mask is unique in that it blocks out light and it’s weighted, delivering soothing pressure to help you sleep.
16. 10 Grove The Madison Sheets
The “A Little Something Extra” set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and a pair of pillowcases. The sleek set is made from eco-friendly, breathable fabric to help you avoid overheating — and it's incredibly soft, to boot.
17. The Purple Harmony Pillow
Purple's new Harmony Pillow is made of a hypoallergenic Talalay latex core and is designed to keep your neck and head supported — and cool — all night. It also comes with a 100-night trial.
18. Gaiam Premium 2-Color Yoga Mat
This reversible yoga mat lets you choose between two colors to best fit your mood. More importantly, the textured non-slip surface helps you safely get in a few cat-cows and pigeons to wind down at night.
More Gift Guides from BETTER
- 14 gift ideas for her: the best fitness and home gifts for women
- 18 travel gifts that make traveling better and easier in 2019
- 16 useful gift ideas for people who spend too much time at the office
- 16 thoughtful gifts under $30 for every kind of person 2019
- Holiday gifts and gadgets for the healthy home cook
- 19 best fitness gifts for people who (want to) work out
- 26 best cookbooks to give (and get) during the holidays 2019
- 13 inexpensive gift ideas for coworkers 2019
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.