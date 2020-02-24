Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
According to the Mayo Clinic, rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in your face. And much like acne, it can be unpredictable and difficult to treat.
Although there's no cure for rosacea, you can help keep the signs and symptoms at bay by avoiding common triggers, like spicy food, red wine and extreme temperatures, and by adopting a good skin care regimen. To help you tackle red, irritated skin, we consulted top dermatologists for their favorite products.
1. Aveeno Ultra Calming Foaming Cleanser
"This cleanser is very gentle on reactive or sensitive skin, which most patients with rosacea have. It also contains feverfew, an ingredient known to decrease redness and help with irritation," said Noelani González, MD, director of cosmetic dermatology at Mount Sinai West in New York City.
2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
"This ultra-gentle moisturizer is made with a soothing blend of hydrating, anti-redness ingredients. It's infused with ceramides, niacinamide, calming glycerin and prebiotics that work to restore the skin barrier. It’s a great, safe option for those with rosacea," said Howard Sobel, MD, New York-based dermatologist and founder of Sobel Skin.
3. Bioderma Sensibio AR Cream
"The allantoin in this product helps lead to a cooling sensation which will decrease that flushed feeling patients often get from rosacea. It also contains natural oils, which can be soothing and trap in moisture," said Angela J. Lamb, MD, a dermatologist and associate professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai's Department of Dermatology.
4. Avene Antirougeurs Day Soothing Cream
"This cream treats and soothes rosacea while providing nice coverage thanks to its light green neutralizer," said Boston-based dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, MD.
5. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
"Rosacea-prone skin can be sensitive, so sunscreen and gentle products are a must. This SPF is formulated with zinc oxide, goes on clear and doesn’t aggravate rosacea," said Azeen Sadeghian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and advisor for Aysa, an AI-powered skin symptom checker app.
6. Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer
"It's important to replenish moisture prior to bedtime and this moisturizer is a great choice because it contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides and allantoin to visibly improve the texture of your skin and hydrate it while you sleep. It also won’t irritate your skin because it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic," said dermatologist David E. Bank, MD.
7. Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Facial Cleanser
"This rich, creamy formula is packed with a mix of hydrating ingredients such as soybean oil and chamomile flower extract, which help to moisturize and soothe skin without clogging pores or causing breakouts. It rinses off easily and visibly improves skin’s suppleness," Sobel said.
8. Vanicream Free and Clear Liquid Cleanser
"There's treating rosacea and then there is making sure you don’t do anything to make it worse. The latter is harder and more important than many realize. Towards that end, I'm a big fan of this cleanser with minimum additives to avoid flaring rosacea," Hirsch said.
9. La Roche-Posay Rosaliac AR Intense Visible Redness Reducing Serum
"One of the largest factors in rosacea is sensitive skin. Patients complain that their skin feels tight or easily irritated. What I love about this serum is that it has few ingredients and it has a yellow/green tint that can actually reflect light to make the rosacea appear less red," Lamb said.
10. Avene Antirougeurs Calm Redness-Relief Soothing Mask
"This fast-acting, nourishing mask neutralizes redness while strengthening the skin’s protective barrier. It immediately helps combat rosacea-prone skin and helps protect the skin from future flare-ups. It’s a great quick fix, plus the hypoallergenic, fragrance and oil-free formula won’t irritate sensitive skin or cause stubborn breakouts," Sobel said.
11. Cetaphil Skin Cleanser
"People with rosacea tend to have more sensitive skin, so it's important to choose the right facial products. This gentle cleanser is a good choice because it does not contain soaps or fragrances and it actually can condition the skin as it cleanses," Bank said.
12. Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream
"This light facial cream is perfect for those with rosacea who are seeking a product a bit richer than a serum but still want to combat redness," Hirsch said.
13. CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
"No other cleanser has ever fully replaced my love for this product. It prevents over-stripping of the skin barrier and is very gentle and mild," Sadeghian said.
14. Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer
"This moisturizer is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin and contains a mineral sunscreen. It helps prevent any flare-ups from UV light and contains caffeine and allantoin to reduce the appearance of redness and hydrate skin. It's a great bargain find," González said.
This article originally appeared on TODAY in Sept. 2019 and has been updated to reflect current product availability and pricing.
