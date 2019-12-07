Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
With the sheer amount of gift ideas online right now — from useful and inexpensive gifts to cooking and travel gifts — it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
If you’re in the market to give the gift of glowing skin, beauty and skin care brands have stepped up this year to offer some of the best they’ve got. Maybe more importantly, there’s a focus on budget-friendly gift sets that do all of the work for you — even the special holiday packaging is included.
Beyond simplifying the gifting process, pre-made sets are great to help the person you’re gifting discover brand and products they might not be exposed to otherwise. It’s also a great way to get a taste of the goods from some of the buzziest (and priciest) brands but at (sometimes much) more affordable prices.
There’s a skin care gift set out there for just about everyone — from the self-proclaimed skin care expert that likes to talk about hyaluronic acid over brunch to the self-care newbie you want to introduce to your favorite clay mask. It’ll be hard for you to go wrong. We put together some of the best skin care sets to gift this holiday season (even if you you’re finding a gift for).
1. Mario Badescu: Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
Whether you use them in the morning at the end of your daily skin care routine, intermittently throughout your work day or right before bed, these Mario Badescu mists make it easy to hydrate and achieve glow on the go. Each of the three sprays serves a different purpose:
- Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea helps to wake up tired and dull skin
- Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater revives and re-energizes the skin
- And the Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender calms and soothes, leaving a balanced and bright complexion.
2. Philosophy: The Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel
Microdermabrasion, the non-invasive procedure that exfoliates and removes dry, dead skin cells, has been one of 2019’s most buzzy treatments. And with this set from Philosophy, a similar experience can be had at home in as little as just three minutes. This two-phase treatment replenishes skin with ingredients like vitamin C and skin-firming peptides to balance skin tone and smooth rough texture.
3. Dr. JART+ 7 Day Mask Experiment Kit
Sheet masks don’t just make for good selfies, and this kit proves it. Showcasing some of the best masks Dr.Jart+ has to offer, each of the seven masks included target a different concern, from hydration and smoothness to pore perfecting and wrinkles.
4. Burt’s Bees Essential Gift Set
This set from natural skin care products favorite Burt’s Bees includes all of the brand’s essentials to cover from head to toe. You're getting the favorite Beeswax Lip Balm, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Hand Salve, and restorative Coconut Foot Cream — all of which are infused with the best natural extracts, oils, butters and waxes to prepare and nourish skin during the harsh winter months (and really all year round).
5. Origins Mask & Go Set
This five-piece set brings together Origin’s most popular and effective masks into one package. As a bonus, travel sizes make them easy to bring along anywhere. Each mask targets a particular concern —including oil control, clarity, and overnight hydration. Used these on makeup-free, clean skin.
6. Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Collection
Give the gift of a luxe, clean sleep with this set from Slip. It comes complete with an anti-aging, crease-resistant pillowcase that helps reduce friction that traditional cotton forces on skin and hair. It also includes a sleep mask that helps prevent the signs of eye fatigue — both of which are made from 100-percent mulberry silk.
7. Drunk Elephant The Midi Committee
This kit touts a drawer (literally) full of “clean-compatible” beauty brand Drunk Elephant’s best-selling products, ranging from a retinol-infused face cream to an intense hydration serum. Coming in travel sizes, this kit is a perfect way to try out the brand’s high-price tag products while on a budget.
8. Versed Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set
The facial rollers and massagers all over Instagram aren’t all just for show. Get the most out of two best-selling serums from Versed (a firming peptide blend and vitamin C-infused brightening formula), with an easy-to-use facial roller that helps release muscle tension, reduce puffiness and improve blood and oxygen flow. And don’t worry, the set comes complete with a handy how-to diagram for any facial tool newcomers.
More Gift Guides from BETTER
- 7 best hand creams to gift
- Best 11 gifts for runners
- Best 18 relaxation and stress-relieving gifts
- Best 14 fitness and home gifts for women
- 18 travel gifts that make traveling better
- 16 useful gift ideas for the office
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.