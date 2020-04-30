16 best smart home gifts 2020: Google, Amazon, GE and more

From the bedroom to the entryway, we found smart home gifts for every corner of the house.
Father and son using tablet in kitchen looking at ceiling lamp
Smart home enthusiasts come in every age and type — what are you gifting this season?Westend61 / Getty Images
By Julie Loffredi

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

According to BCC Research, the global smart home market is set to reach $55 billion by 2022. What used to be a futuristic concept is now a reality that can be found in homes across the globe. With many of us sheltering in place due to the coronavirus, you might be noticing that some areas of your house are ripe for (smart) improvement.

With the right smart device, homeowners can control their power strips, digital photo frames, room temperature and more. The smart home industry is widely expanding — and you can find devices that work in every area in your place from the kitchen to the patio.

We rounded up some smart products that should wow almost any homeowner. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or you’re starting fresh, these items may make day-to-day life a little simpler.

In this article

  1. Gifts for the bedroom
  2. Gifts for the entry way
  3. Gifts for the kitchen
  4. Gifts for living room
  5. Gifts for the bathroom

Related

Shopping

ShoppingHow to make your smart home smarter

Best smart home gifts for the bedroom

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

This small Echo Dot can easily fit on a bedroom nightstand. It can double as an alarm clock, too. Just ask Alexa to set an alarm (or a full-blown routine). The light sensor adjusts the brightness on the recently included display.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

$29.99
$49.99
$39.99
$59.99
$49.99
$49.99

2. Philips SleepSmart Connected Sleep & WakeUp Light

This smartphone-enabled light therapy lamp doubles as an alarm clock, too. The built-in sensor measures bedroom temperature, noise, light and humidity levels – giving recommendations for better sleep.

Smartsleep Light Therapy Lamp

$179.99
$199.96
$219.99
$219.99

3. Philips Wake-Up Alarm Clock

Philips has more affordable options. This wake-up alarm clock is a good example. You can set the light to begin brightening before your chosen wake-up time — and read by its light before falling asleep.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

$44.95
$49.99
$44.95
$49.99

4. Somnox Sleep Robot (limited availability)

While this appears to be an odd-looking pillow, it’s actually a smart sleep device. This bean-shaped pillow boasts "technology and software like breathing and motion detection to optimize your sleep". Consider this the snore-free cuddling machine you've been waiting for.

Somnox Smart Sleep Robot

$499.00
$599.00

Related

Lifestyle

LifestyleHow to safely disinfect your home

Best smart home gifts for the entry way

5. SimpliSafe Home Security System

More compact than previous generations and with an increased range, the new SimpliSafe system promises a more seamless and easy security system. The company promises no tools are required for setup and it can be done in "just a few minutes." The monitoring ecosystem that powers doesn't ask for a contract and is designed to withstand power and WiFi outages.

7-Piece Home Security System

$258.99
$299.99
$219.99
$269.99
$357.88

6. Ring WiFi Smart Doorbell (limited availability)

The Ring Smart Doorbell gives users real-time alerts and video footage at the door. You can connect the device via Wi-Fi and use the Ring app to interact with visitors while away from home, too.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

$139.99
$199.00
$139.99
$199.99
$129.99
$199.99

7. Google Nest Detect

Stick this device on the door or window to detect any movement. A "quiet open" feature allows users to open a without setting off the alarm.

Google Nest Detect

$39.99
$49.99
$39.00
$49.00
$39.00
$49.00

Related

Lifestyle

LifestyleHow to find the best walking shoes for your feet

Best smart home gifts for the kitchen

8. GE Smart Microwave

Connect GE's clever microwave to Amazon Alexa to use voice commands to get that popcorn popping from the other room — yes, really. It takes the guesswork out of microwaving, too. Scan the barcode on frozen foods and the microwave will provide suggestions on how long it will take to cook.

GE Smart Countertop Microwave Oven

$130.00
$139.00
$144.00

9. Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant

For the morning rush, this seven-inch display and touchscreen from Google will tell you everything you need to know for the day ahead. Voice match will pull up appointments, reminders or create to-do lists. You can also watch the news, pull up and follow recipes for some home cooking and blast your favorite songs.

Nest Hub with Google Assistant

$99.99
$129.99
$99.00
$149.00
$99.00
$129.00

10. Instant Pot Smart Wifi, 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

It pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautés, steams and so on. And now, it also works with Amazon Alexa or another smart assistant through its dedicated app. From more than a thousand scripted cooking processes to getting alerts when it's time to add some seasoning, this is a massive step up for one of the biggest trends in home cooking.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$149.99
$149.99

Related

Shopping

ShoppingEarth Day is past but ongoing sales aren't

Best smart home gifts for the living room

11. Google Nest Mini

Let Google Nest play some tunes while you're cleaning up the house. Or ask Google Assistant for the weather forecast or latest headlines, podcasts, and YouTube videos. Or use it to control any of the other devices on this list you grabbed. This smart home hub is small but mighty, and acts as foundation to the rest of your home.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen)

$29.00
$49.00
$29.99
$49.00
$29.00
$49.00

12. Amazon Smart Plug

Schedule fans, lights or other appliances to turn on and off, or control them remotely when you're away. Once you plug anything into this smart plug, it becomes part of your smart home. That means you can turn an antique lamp into a voice-controlled light that can turn on when you get home and turn off when you leave. Just tell Alexa what to do next.

Amazon Smart Plug

$24.99
$24.99
$24.99

13. Ecobee 3 Lite Thermostat

Lite is an entry-level smart thermostat that is compatible with the big smart assistants like Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT. It’s designed to work with room sensors to help manage those pesky hot or cold spots around the living room.

Ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat

$163.95
$169.00
$165.00

Related

Lifestyle

LifestyleHow to find the best walking shoes for your feet

Best smart home gifts for the bathroom

14. Google Smart Light Starter Kit

Waking up in the middle of the night? Tell your Google Nest Mini to turn on the bathroom light. This entry starter kit comes with one bulb and the smart assistant, paving the way for a smarter home, one room at a time.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit

$45.00
$45.00
$45.00
$56.65

15. FitBit Aria 2 WiFi Smart Scale

For FitBit users, this smart scale will automatically sync weight, BMI, and body fat percentage right to the FitBit dashboard.

Fitbit Aria 2

$129.95
$129.00
$129.95

16. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush

Pair this Philips electric toothbrush with its dedicated app and get instant alerts while you're brushing, like when you’re pressing too hard on your teeth or moving to another part of your mouth too quickly. In effect, the app can play a big role in fixing some of your oral hygiene mistakes.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

$149.95
$199.99
$189.95
$199.95
$189.99
$229.99

Related

Shopping

ShoppingBuying a TV? Read this first.

More home and tech recommendations

Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NBC News takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.