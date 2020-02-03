Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. NBC News has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you’re feeling pressured to find the ideal gift to show your spouse, partner, sibling or friend just how much they mean to you, let this be your ultimate guide to buying something that perfectly suits their personality. Whether you're shopping for a woman or a man, or planning on splurging or working within a budget, we've compiled some of the best recommendations from our Valentine's Day guides that will fit the bill. Here are some gifts that will brighten the day of those people who brighten yours all year long.
Best Valentine's Day gifts for her
As we noted in our Valentine's Day gift guide for women, you don't have to stress or spend a ton of money to choose a gift that really shows you appreciate them this. A good place to start is a gift that shows her you care and proves that you’ve been paying attention — whether she likes a little pampering or is working towards a healthy resolution this year.
1. Savvy Infusion Water Bottle
Perk up their day and help them stay hydrated — and healthy — with this infusion water bottle. Simply add frozen or fresh fruit along with flat or sparkling water for a refreshing, fruit-infused water break.
2. Burt's Bees Hand Cream Trio Gift Set
This set from natural skin care favorite Burt’s Bees includes all of the brand’s essentials to cover from head to toe in festive wrapping. You're getting brand favorites: Beeswax Lip Balm, Soap Bark and Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Milk and Honey Body Lotion, Hand Salve, and restorative Coconut Foot Cream.
3. Kombucha Making Kit
In this at-home kombucha kit, you’ll get a scoby and starter, sugar (for said starter to feed on), green tea and other necessary supplies (jar, cloth cover) to whip up a DIY half-gallon of the fizzy, fermented drink.
Best Valentine’s Day gifts for him
If your goal is to make Valentine’s Day special for the man in your life — the one, a dad, brother, best friend — these gifts will help you show your appreciation.
4. Blast Golf Swing Trainer
For the golfer in your life, go for one of the best golf swing analyzers, according to experts like Golf Digest. Blast attaches to your grip and focuses on the timing of your stroke. The Smart Video Capture records videos of the swing, allowing golfers to target metrics. And the tracker pairs with your phone, charging wirelessly.
5. Sleepwalker Snooze Pant
Saxx is known for their iconic and comfortable undies. These snooze pants are made from moisture-wicking Modal fabric and spandex for a soft feel, and reverse-stitching for a flatter, itch-free seam. Each of Saxx’s products are made with their patented Three-D Fit, which is what they call a nine-panel construction designed to better provide support around glutes, thighs, quads and hamstrings.
6. Wallet Ninja PRO
This tiny tool will be a lifesaver in dozens of situations — and a gift of value for years to come. At-home handymen will love the credit card-sized tool that fits in your wallet and has 26 different functions.
If multi-tools seem on the right path, the iconic Victorinox Swiss Army Knife universe might be worth checking out, as well as these options from Gerber.
7. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
Coffee is a fairly universal love. This simple design makes brewing iced (or hot) coffee easy: Add in your coffee, pour in some water, and stick into your fridge for up to 36 hours. This durable and BPA-Free Tritan pitcher features an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle that keeps your hands safe.
The best thoughtful and affordable Valentine’s Day gifts
One of the secrets to picking out the perfect present? Think about your partner’s love language. The concept identifies people by the way they prefer to be loved, including quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service and physical touch. Focusing on speaking to their love language makes it more likely you’ll find a gift that truly captures their attention so they feel appreciated, validated and seen by you. And that’s way more valuable than an empty-but-expensive gift could ever be.
8. Spafinder Gift Card
This gift speaks to a bunch of love languages: quality time, acts of service and physical touch. The beauty of this gift card is that it can be used to book services at thousands of spas — so it's easy to make good on a promise to make a blissful massage for two a reality.
9. Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer
For foodies who enjoy acts of service and quality time, pair an oil sprayer (which every home cook will love) with a coupon for a homemade dinner cooked and served by you. After you use the sprayer yourself to make cooking a romantic meal a bit easier, your valentine can find use for it when stir-frying, roasting veggies, dressing a salad, and even cooking in an air fryer.
Best flower arrangement delivery gifts for Valentine’s Day
On the more traditional and timeless end of Valentine's Day gifts are flowers. If you're both working or out and about, having flowers delivered is a low-lift way to say "I love you".
10. Valentine’s Day Roses
Flower delivery brands have taken the guesswork out of flowers — with plenty of floral inspiration for you to choose from. Choose from 12 to 36 rose stems that make up this eye-catching bouquet in shades of pinks, reds and white. Or browse through The Bouqs' best sellers for some inspiration.
11. Valentine’s Day Red Lion Amaryllis
This duo of bright red amaryllis flowers comes planted in a reclaimed wood container adorned with a metal red heart.
12. Hearts and Kisses Edible Bouquet
This bouquet gets its color from melon balls, cantaloupe spears, grapes, strawberries and heart-shaped pineapples that have been covered in chocolate. Send the bouquet alone or paired with a dozen dipped strawberries.
Best Valentine’s Day chocolates
You can't go wrong with chocolates. Here are some of our favorite sweet picks:
13. Personalized M&M's Bowl
Sometimes nothing satisfies a sweet tooth like a handful of M&M's. And the customization tool means you can have fun making your M&Ms as unique as your Valentine — and bring a smile to their face every time they enjoy one. The candy also arrives with a glass serving bowl so it's ready to enjoyed, and then stored and kept fresh.
14. Godiva Valentine’s Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box
The classic box of chocolates gets an upgrade with a plush red fabric box illustrated by designer Olympia Le Tan. Included are 14 pieces of gourmet chocolates, including milk, dark and white, filled with praline, coconut, ganache and more.
15. Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates, 42 Count
Ferrero Rocher hazelnut chocolates have become a beloved decadent treat. This 48-pack has plenty for the two of your to enjoy together — with extra left over for your Valentine to enjoy all month long.
Best Gifts for Galentine's Day
Let's not forget all the girl friends in your life that are there to support you, and help you blow off some steam. Whether you're single and celebrating Valentine's Day with the girls, or just want to show your besties you love them too, these gifts will help you celebrate.
16. Galentine Balloons
Throwing a Galentine's Day party? This kit provides everything you need to create an impressive balloon garland display that’s 6- or 10-feet, with the optional #GALS lettering add-on. Each comes with pink, rose pink and kiss print balloons, mini balloons, a strip to set everything up, and a hand pump to blow up the balloons.
17. Yes Way Rosé Mini Bubbles
No girl's night is complete without a glass of rosé. This bottle — which infuses notes of white flowers, stone fruit and citrus — is now available in a sparkling version and comes in mini bottles. (And if bubbly isn't really your thing, consider asking Drizly to deliver another fun libation straight to your door.)
18. Donut Valentine Card Kit
This kit contains everything you need (pre-cut shapes, googly eyes) to craft 24 adorable valentines for your girl squad. It's a fun and lighthearted gift that can make someone's day.
