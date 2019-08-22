At BETTER we take care to recommend items we hope you'll enjoy! Just so you know, BETTER may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, BETTER editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! BETTER does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Music plays an essential part in a fantastic workout. But all too often, tuning in while working out involves getting frustrated with tangled cords, sub-par sound, or earbuds that slip out at the worst possible moment.
In our search for a symphonic solution, I scoured the market reviews and went to my favorite trainers to find out what they use to listen to music during workouts. Below are the results — a mix of headphones and earbuds ranging from higher-end options to more reasonably priced pairs.
Cleer Audio Ally
Let's start with my favorite headphones. Whether I’m running, working out, or working on the computer, I’ve found that these wireless headphones offer a fantastic audio experience. When I remove them from my ears, the music will stop, and when I place them back in, it starts again seamlessly. The silicone tips are easy to clean, while ear wings tuck into the ear to help keep them in place during workouts.
AfterShokz Trekz Open Ear Headphones
“I love Aftershokz for running because they use bone conduction tech, so they don’t actually sit in your ears. They sit in front, near your cheekbones, which allows you to hear both your music and outside sounds like cars coming, sirens, and people behind you.” — Amanda Capritto, personal trainer and health coach
Apple AirPods
“I was worried they’d get slippery with sweat and pop out as I was running down the road. But these buds have stayed put in my ears throughout four-mile runs and at-home dancing sessions. Plus, the sound quality is phenomenal — I always feel like I’m listening to music on a sound system. The best feature: Siri is fully integrated. So, to place a call, play a song, ask for a joke, etc., all I have to do is double tap one of my pods.” — Amelia Pavlik, barre and cycling instructor at Exhale Atlanta
Jabra Elite Sport
“These earbuds are easy to use, stay put in my ears, and offer more than three hours’ worth of playback time. Plus, they offer a full fitness experience: They connect with the Jabra Sport Life app, which has a built-in heart rate monitor, activity tracker, automatic rep counter, race pace calculator, and more.” — Lynette Pettinicchi, Pilates instructor
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
These Beats by Dr. Dre headphones are another personal favorite. This pair is certainly an investment, but I’ve had them for years and they have yet to let me down. They offer high-quality sound as well as comfort thanks to the customizable earhooks. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant to stand up to your toughest workouts, and offer up to nine hours of listening time on one charge.
Philips Action Fit Sports Headphones
Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Sweat resistant and rain proof, these headphones are a great wired option for workouts, earning the seal of “Amazon’s Choice.” With three ear cap sizes, they’ll fit in anyone’s ears and offer high performance sound quality.
