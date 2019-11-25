Raw Brussels sprouts? Yes, absolutely. I’m a big fan. This is a great make-ahead salad, since the Brussels sprouts can stand up to the dressing without becoming soggy. You could make this up to a day ahead of time, in fact, but then toss in the dried fruit and cheese just before serving, so they retain their best textures.
Uncooked Brussels sprouts are super dense, so to become somewhat fluffy and slaw-like need to slice them very thinly (or give them a very good chop).
You can easily buy thinly sliced Brussels sprouts, and then just give them a rough chop with a heavy knife on a cutting board. I have used the pre-sliced version, but in my more perfect world I like to start with whole Brussels sprouts, and run them the slicing blade of my food processor (that appliance is probably my very best friend in the kitchen). Then I dump them onto a cutting board and give them a rough chop with a knife, to break them up even further.
And while this would make a stunner of a holiday side dish, remember it again in the summer, as it would make a killer picnic dish. Very portable.
Serves 6
Ingredients
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts
- 1 green apple, cut into thin 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup very thinly shaved Pecorino Romano
- ½ cup dried cranberries, cherries or chopped dried apricots
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 large shallot, halved and thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- Freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions
- Trim the bottoms from the Brussels sprouts and slice them thinly using the slicing blade of a food processor, a sharp knife and cutting board, or a mandoline. Place them on a cutting board and give them a rough chop with a sharp knife.
- Place the Brussels sprouts, apples, Pecorino Romano and dried fruit in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, or container, combine the olive oil, lemon juice, shallot and salt and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine well. Transfer to a serving bowl.
