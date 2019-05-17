If spring cleaning is an item that never quite got checked off your weekend to-do list, there's still time to tackle a few deep cleaning tasks before the unofficial start of summer. This guide assumes you've got a regular cleaning system in the works — whether it's a weekend marathon cleaning session (guilty) or a regular weekday routine — so instead we've focused on four to eight things in each room you're probably not doing on a weekly or monthly basis — or you're just overlooking all together (just look up at that dingy ceiling fan).
We've found a few better ways to make deep(ish) cleaning even easier — in many cases, using supplies you already have in your pantry or dresser drawer (think: baking soda and vinegar and an old pair of socks). To get started, just click on the circles on the graphic of each room to see the item and then click over to the story to see how it's done.
Bathroom
Target soap scum, limescale on your shower head, a dirty toothbrush holder and more.
Get more step-by-step tips and advice
Bedroom
Clean a dirty mattress, Kondo your messy drawers and freshen up your curtains and bed linens with these quick and easy tips.
Get more step-by-step tips and advice
Kitchen
Freshen up your kitchen sink, sanitize your germy sponges and descale your neglected coffee pot.
Get more step-by-step tips and advice
Living Room
Clean under couch cushions, tackle that filthy keyboard and remote and remove pet hair and stains.
Get more step-by-step tips and advice
Have an indispensable cleaning hack? Send us a message and let us know.
MORE CLEANING TIPS
- BETTER's How to clean everything guide
- How often you should clean your home, according to science
- The best spring cleaning products, according to the pros
- Why the 20/10 method can change the way you clean
- How often to replace everything in your bathroom, bedroom and kitchen
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Graphics by Robin Muccari for NBC News