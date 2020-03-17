Tabbouleh is a Levantine bulgur salad tossed with a lemony dressing and fresh herbs. Although it’s often served at room temperature, we found it to be surprisingly elegant warm (this also cut down on waiting time), and we served it with cod for a complete meal. We started by steaming bulgur on its own in a soufflé dish set into the Instant Pot on the trivet; this allowed us to quickly remove the bulgur when it was done so we could use the then-empty pot to cook the fish. We stirred together our still-warm bulgur with some sweet cherry tomatoes, a generous helping of parsley and mint, and a lemon vinaigrette. Haddock and striped bass are good substitutes for the cod. Thin tail-end fillets can be folded to achieve proper thickness. The cod should register about 135 degrees after cooking; if it doesn’t, partially cover the pot with the lid and continue to cook using the highest sauté function until the desired temperature is achieved. You will need a 11/2‑quart round soufflé dish or ceramic dish of similar size for this recipe.
Serves 4 Total time: 45 minutes
Instructions
- 1 cup medium-grind bulgur, rinsed
- 1 teaspoon table salt, divided
- 1 lemon, sliced 1/4 inch thick, plus 2 tablespoons juice
- 4 (6‑ounce) skinless cod fillets, 11/2 inches thick
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for drizzling
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 10 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh mint
Directions
- Arrange trivet included with Instant Pot in base of insert and add 1/2 cup water. Fold sheet of aluminum foil into 16 by 6‑inch sling, then rest 11/2-quart round soufflé dish in center of sling. Combine 1 cup water, bulgur, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in dish. Using sling, lower soufflé dish into pot and onto trivet; allow narrow edges of sling to rest along sides of insert.
- Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 3 minutes. Turn off Instant Pot and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you. Using sling, transfer soufflé dish to wire rack; set aside to cool. Remove trivet; do not discard sling or water in pot.
- Arrange lemon slices widthwise in 2 rows across center of sling. Brush cod with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Arrange cod skinned side down in even layer on top of lemon slices. Using sling, lower cod into Instant Pot; allow narrow edges of sling to rest along sides of insert. Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 3 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, and shallot together in large bowl. Add bulgur, tomatoes, parsley, and mint, and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Turn off Instant Pot and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you. Using sling, transfer cod to large plate. Gently lift and tilt fillets with spatula to remove lemon slices. Serve cod with salad, drizzling individual portions with extra oil.
Nutrition information per serving
Cal 380; Total Fat 12g; Sat Fat 2g; Chol 75mg; Sodium 690mg; Total Carbs 32g, Fiber 6g, Total Sugar 3g; Added Sugar 0g; Protein 36g
