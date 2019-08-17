Our family absolutely loves strawberries! We actually have a place in our garden where they are growing, and they are thriving this year. My kids and I will go outside to tend to the garden and they will eat the strawberries right off the stems. They love seeing something they’ve worked on grow. It’s actually my favorite trick for them being introduced to new fruit and vegetables.
This recipe is one of our favorite summer treats. The strawberry and lemon pair so well to give a sweet and tangy flavor that makes a hot day so much more manageable. It’s not easy to find ice cream and popsicles that have whole, natural and limited ingredients but these call for four super simple ingredients and one of those is water! They are incredibly simple and also refreshing.
Any popsicle molds will do but you can find the ones I use here. You could also do these in ice cube trays or small paper cups. Freeze them for 2 hours before inserting the popsicle sticks so they stand upright.
Strawberry Lemonade Popsicles
Serves 10
Ingredients:
- 1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup light-colored raw honey
Instructions:
In a blender, combine strawberries, honey, lemon juice and water.
Blend on lowest setting just until combined with small pieces of strawberries still visible, 5 to 10 seconds, depending on blender model.
Divide mixture between popsicle molds and freeze for at least 6 hours.
Run popsicles under warm water to loosen them from the molds before serving.
MORE RECIPE IDEAS
- 100+ summer recipe ideas
- A 15-minute potluck pasta salad for your summer barbecues
- Beat the heat with these no-oven dinners for your Instant Pot, slow cooker, air fryer and more
- Healthy Instant Pot recipes you make in minutes
- Burger recipes chefs and food pros love
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.