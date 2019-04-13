Get the Better newsletter.

April 13, 2019, 11:34 AM GMT By Vivian Manning-Schaffel

It is said Benjamin Franklin once wrote nothing was certain but death and taxes — and it seems he was right. As we stare down yet another April 15th, many procrastinators (guilty!) find themselves scrambling at the last minute to organize their materials before sitting in front of an accountant, or filing themselves.

Plus, with a new tax law in effect, you might be in a position to rethink your deductions, which can change the game in how you prepare. Though the near doubling of the standard deduction means more people will likely opt for the standard deduction, many will still have to go through the trouble of itemizing to see which option offers the greater benefit, says Andrea Coombes, a tax specialist, investing and retirement writer who contributes to NerdWallet.

The exercise of compiling all of your yearly expenses can be overwhelming, and the urge to stick your head in the sand come tax time can be strong and real. But Coombes says an attitude adjustment — and a little organization — can help make the process easier. “One way to think about doing your taxes is as an annual check-up on your finances. You have to delve into your financial situation from a year ago, and that can really help you plan for the future,” says Coombes.

Is there anything can we still do this year, and hopefully next, to prevent having to cram for tax prep and make the whole process a little easier to tackle? Here are six things to consider today:

1. Target deductions in advance

If you’re considering itemizing your deductions, Coombes advises taking a close look at a blank 1040 and a blank schedule A to determine which expenses are eligible for deduction. “Line entries for several categories of deductions might jog your memory about what your deductible expenses are for the year,” she says.