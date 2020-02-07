The easiest chocolate mousse and 4 other chocolatey recipes for Valentine's Day

Do you know what’s great about chocolate? That was a trick question. Chocolate doesn‘t ask silly questions. Chocolate understands. Chocolate also doesn’t care all that much if you have a significant other on Valentine’s Day. Chocolate wants to be with you no matter what.
And oh, the beauty of the choices. Chocolate is not just a food, it’s a category of food. Chocolate can come in the form of smooth or crunchy, dark or light, fudgy or cakey. Chocolate can play with other ingredients, like berries or mint, and chocolate can stand proudly on its own. Sometimes chocolate can be mixed with more chocolate.
I know there are some people who don’t like chocolate. I guess there are also some people who don’t like kittens or rainbows, too. As the wonderful writer and humorist Sandra Boynton says, “The greatest tragedies were written by the Greeks and Shakespeare … neither knew chocolate.”
So, what shall we whip up for this most chocolatey of holidays? See if one of the following moves you.
Fudgy One-Pot Brownies
These are one of my all-time most loved and requested recipes. I have friends who make them for birthdays instead of cake every year. They are dense and fudgy and moist, and you really need to wait for them to cool completely before cutting them, which is the only drawback. You can top big squares with homemade whipped cream for a dessert that says, “I love you with all my heart.” Or maybe, “I want you to love me with all your heart.”
Easy Chocolate Mousse
Fluffy and chocolately, with a kiss of coffee. Toss some berries on top if you like, for color and an additional burst of flavor. No one is skipping dessert today.
Devil’s Food Cake
This is decadently rich and has layers of chocolate from stem to stern, including an optional pouring of chocolate sauce over the top. Feel completely free to use a good store-bought fudge topping for that part. Or skip it. But if you want to blow the roof off of dessert, this is literally the icing on the cake.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Squares
These are basically homemade Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, but made in a pan and cut into tiny squares, because they are super rich. And because they are cut into tiny squares, you may have three. Or four. These have an amazing texture, and are surprisingly easy to pull off.
Big Chewy Brownie Cookies with Dried Cherries and White Chocolate Chips
These cookies play with the concept of the chocolate chip cookie in a novel and delicious way. The cookie itself has a very brownie-like texture, and they get even more interesting with a bit of sweet-tart chewy dried fruit, and smooth and creamy bits of white chocolate. If you are dropping off a Valentine’s Day care package, these are very good candidates.
More tips for better Valentine's Day
- Giada De Laurentiis' recipes for a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at home
- Great gifts that will strengthen your relationship
- A chef's recommendation for Valentine's Day: 'Stay home'
- How to give a gift that says 'I love you'
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.