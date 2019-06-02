As someone who packs salads for lunch most days and makes them frequently at home for dinner, I am always looking for creative recipes that help keep things interesting. Tossing the same ingredients in a bowl week after week quickly becomes a snooze fest (which makes my co-workers takeout seem even more appealing).
The latest addition to my rotation? This grilled shrimp summer harvest salad with basil vinaigrette from "Eat What You Love," the new cookbook from Danielle Walker, the blogger behind Against All Grain.
I love that it takes advantage of seasonal produce like avocados, strawberries and nectarines, plus has a nice crunch from the roasted cashews that fills my crouton craving. Give it a try in your meal-prep rotation or as a colorful side dish at your next barbecue or picnic.
Danielle Walker's Grilled Shrimp Summer Harvest Salad with Basil Vinaigrette
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pounds of large raw shrimp
- 10 cups mixed baby greens
- 2 avocados, pitted, peeled, sliced
- 2 nectarines, pitted and sliced
- 1 cup of sliced strawberries
- 1 heirloom tomato cut into wedges
- 1/4 cup copped dry-roasted salted cashews
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Vinaigrette:
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled
- 2 cups of basil leaves
- 1/2 olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of champagne vinegar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- salt and pepper
To serve
To make the vinaigrette, pulse the garlic in a food processor until chopped. Add the basil and pulse until finely chopped. Add the oil, vinegar and lemon juice and process until smooth, about 10 seconds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Place the shrimp in a large resealable plastic bag, add 1/4 cup of vinaigrette and press out any excess air. Seal the bag, then shake to coat the shrimp with the dressing. Marinate the shrimp in the fridge for 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.
Preheat a grill or a grill pan on the stove top to medium-low heat. Lightly oil the grill grates or grill pan with avocado oil. Cook the shrimp until it turns pink on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes more, until the shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Transfer the shrimp to a plate and let it cool for 10 minutes.
Place the baby greens in a large bowl. Add the avocados, nectarines, strawberries and tomato and toss gently to combine. Sprinkle the cashews and chives over the top, then add the shrimp. Drizzle the salad with 1/2 cup of the dressing. Serve immediately, with the additional dressing on the side.
Store any unused dressing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 1 week. Shake before using.
Recipe reprinted with permission from "Eat What You Love" by Danielle Walker.
