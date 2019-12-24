Cheese stuffed bread is a ridiculously appealing treat, and this version of filled biscuit features not one, not two, but THREE cheeses. If you wanted to pick just one cheese and save yourself a little trouble and fussiness, go for it. And if you wanted to use a very thinly sliced ham instead of Italian cured prosciutto, go for that, too. Regardless of which direction you hear, cheese plus ham plus tender flaky biscuits equals happiness. And refrigerated biscuit dough makes these a snap.
The only real drawback of a roll like this is that it will very likely threaten to overshadow the main course (which you undoubtedly will have spent a lot more time on). This is something you will decide if you can live with or not.
Besides being very special as part of a holiday meal, they make great after school snacks, are a perfect partner to a bowl of soup, and I have reheated a leftover biscuit or two for breakfast with an enthusiastic response.
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 2 thick slices sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 thick slices Gruyere or Swiss cheese
- 2 thick slices Havarti or Munster cheese
- About 4 very thin slices prosciutto
- 1 (12-ounce can) biscuit dough
- 2 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Kosher salt to taste
Three ways to zhuzh up store-bought crescent rollsDec. 19, 201903:13
Directions
- Place the two slices of cheddar on a cutting board, then top those with the two slices of Gruyere, then top each stack with a slice of Havarti. Cut each stack of cheese slices into 9 squares (like a tic tac toe board). Cut each slice of prosciutto crosswise. Wrap each small stack of cheese squares in a piece of prosciutto, encasing the cheese as best you can, but not being fussy about it (you will have one leftover little stack of cheese; that’s yours for snacking). Place the prosciutto wrapped cheese into the freezer for 30 to 60 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Separate the can of biscuits into individual biscuits and then use your fingers to gently separate each biscuit each one in half horizontally, creating two thinner rounds.
- Place a prosciutto-wrapped cheese square on one of the rounds, until half of the rounds have been topped with the squares, then place a second round of biscuit dough on top of the wrapped cheese. Use your fingers to pinch and seal the biscuits, working your way around the circles.
- Place them at least 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl combine the melted butter and honey and brush the mixture on top of the biscuits. Sprinkle with salt. Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown on top. Serve hot.
